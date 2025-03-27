Cobalt’s Rugged New Model R35 Outboard Coupe Delivers Performance and Sophistication to Ocean Boaters in Search of Adventure

Featuring a fully enclosed cockpit, the new Cobalt outboard coupe offers a unique combination of elegance and uncompromising oceangoing performance

NEODESHA, Kan., March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With its all-new Model R35 Outboard Coupe, Cobalt Boats has introduced a completely different day boat that’s sized, styled, equipped and purpose-built for ocean use, while maintaining the luxury ride and sophistication that are synonymous with the Cobalt name. A yacht-certified vessel with a fully enclosed cockpit, the ruggedized R35 Outboard Coupe accommodates a full complement of family and friends while providing ample power, comfort and a host of amenities to ensure that you and your guests enjoy the ride, whether you’re in coastal or deep-blue waters.

With its 35’4” LOA and 10’10” beam, the impressively fast R35 Outboard Coupe is powered by a choice of Mercury or Yamaha engines providing up to 1,200 HP. Its enclosed cockpit keeps everything dry inside, while its agile handling and smooth ride can be enhanced by an optional Seakeeper stabilization system that reduces roll by 92%. Its spacious trunk offers storage for two BOTE paddleboards and two Yamaha Seascooters, complemented by integrated fishing rod holders. Other topside features include a standard power sliding sunroof, an electric sun awning/shade sail and interior sunscreen blinds that allow for reducing or blocking outside light.

The luxurious R35 Outboard Coupe also incorporates a host of conveniences, from a side entry door and integral swim step, to queen-size sleeping accommodations; a hot and cold transom shower; a pushbutton deployable galley with sink, microwave and optional electric grill; a built-in refrigerator-freezer with an adjustable temperature range from 0 to 50 degrees F.; and a top-rated Harmon Kardon premier marine sound system with up to 16 speakers and 4,000 watts of power, tuned specifically to the boat. Cockpit technology includes Garmin dual 12-in. displays, Garmin radar, Garmin Navionics+ with integrated coastal and inland mapping, and Garmin Helm Watch for passenger access to charts and controls, along with joystick helm maneuvering, a FLIR night-vision camera, ultra-fast USB-C charging stations, multiple 110v AC power outlets and a wealth of storage space and cupholders.

“A new milestone in day-boat capability, the oceangoing R35 Outboard Coupe gives us a completely different way to delight our customers, providing them with another boating experience that goes beyond the ordinary,” said Jason Turner, Cobalt’s president. “The R35 Outboard Coupe shows that now, more than ever, Cobalt is dedicated to continuing its tradition of delivering thrilling performance with elegance in many ways.”

Currently in production, the new R35 Outboard Coupe is available through Cobalt’s World Class Dealer Network.

About Cobalt : Headquartered in Neodesha, KS, Cobalt Boats LLC, is a publicly owned, industry-leading manufacturer of luxury family day boats. Combining uncompromising product quality with customer-inspired innovation and value, Cobalt, a division of Malibu Boats, has earned an international reputation for unmatched customer satisfaction through its World Class Dealer Network. Learn more at www.cobaltboats.com

