Pending Home Sales Advanced 2.0% in February

NAR forecasts mortgage rates will average 6.4%, existing-home sales will increase by 6%, new-home sales will improve by 10% and the national median home price will rise by 3% in 2025

WASHINGTON, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Key Highlights

Pending home sales in February augmented 2.0%.

Compared to one month ago, pending home sales declined in the Northeast and West, while the Midwest – and especially the South – underwent increases.

Year-over-year, contract signings declined in all four U.S. regions, with the Midwest showing the biggest decline.

WASHINGTON (March 27, 2025) – Pending home sales improved 2.0% in February according to the National Association of RealtorsÒ. The Northeast and West experienced month-over-month losses in transactions – with a larger decrease in the West – while the Midwest and South saw gains, which were greatest in the South. Year-over-year, contract signings dropped in all four U.S. regions, with the Midwest undergoing the greatest reduction.

The Pending Home Sales Index (PHSI)* – a forward-looking indicator of home sales based on contract signings – grew 2.0% to 72.0 in February. Year-over-year, pending transactions declined 3.6%. An index of 100 is equal to the level of contract activity in 2001.

“Despite the modest monthly increase, contract signings remain well below normal historical levels,” said NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun. “A meaningful decline in mortgage rates would help both demand and supply – demand by boosting affordability, and supply by lessening the power of the mortgage rate lock-in effect.”

NAR Quarterly Economic Forecast

“Considering the Federal Reserve’s recent forecast for slower economic growth, we expect mortgage rates to slide moderately lower,” said Yun. “But the current high national debt will prevent mortgage rates from falling drastically – and certainly not to the 4%-to-5% range seen during President Trump’s first term.”

NAR forecasts mortgage rates will average 6.4% in 2025 and 6.1% in 2026. The association expects existing-home sales will rise by 6% in 2025 and accelerate another 11% in 2026. The new-home sales market has plentiful inventory and, therefore, NAR anticipates it will rise by 10% in 2025 and another 5% in 2026. It predicts that the national median home price will increase by 3% in 2025 and 4% in 2026.

“Home price growth will moderate due to more supply coming onto the market,” added Yun. “Having income and wages rise faster than home prices are welcome to improve affordability.”

View NAR’s Nationwide Forecast as of March 2025. (NAR posts the latest quarterly economic forecast online at Research and Statistics under “Latest Housing Indicators.”)

Pending Home Sales Regional Breakdown

The Northeast PHSI fell 0.9% from last month to 62.8, down 2.5% from February 2024. The Midwest index inched up 0.7% to 73.3 in February, down 4.7% from the previous year.

The South PHSI jumped 6.2% to 86.0 in February, down 3.4% from a year ago. The West index contracted by 3.0% from the prior month to 55.9, down 3.5% from February 2024.

About the National Association of Realtors®

As America’s largest trade association, the National Association of Realtors® is involved in all aspects of residential and commercial real estate. The term Realtor® is a registered collective membership mark that identifies a real estate professional who is a member of the National Association of Realtors® and subscribes to its strict Code of Ethics. For free consumer guides about navigating the homebuying and selling transaction processes – from written buyer agreements to negotiating compensation – visit facts.realtor.

# # #

*The Pending Home Sales Index is a leading indicator for the housing sector, based on pending sales of existing homes. A sale is listed as pending when the contract has been signed but the transaction has not closed, though the sale usually is finalized within one or two months of signing.

Pending contracts are good early indicators of upcoming sales closings. However, the amount of time between pending contracts and completed sales is not identical for all home sales. Variations in the length of the process from pending contract to closed sale can be caused by issues such as buyer difficulties with obtaining mortgage financing, home inspection problems, or appraisal issues.

The index is based on a sample that covers about 40% of multiple listing service data each month. In developing the model for the index, it was demonstrated that the level of monthly sales-contract activity parallels the level of closed existing-home sales in the following two months.

An index of 100 is equal to the average level of contract activity during 2001, which was the first year to be examined. By coincidence, the volume of existing-home sales in 2001 fell within the range of 5.0 to 5.5 million, which is considered normal for the current U.S. population.

NOTE: Existing-Home Sales for February will be reported on April 24. The next Pending Home Sales Index will be released on April 30. All release times are 10 a.m. Eastern. View the NAR Statistical News Release Schedule.

Information about NAR is available at nar.realtor. This and other news releases are posted in the newsroom at nar.realtor/newsroom. Statistical data in this release, as well as other tables and surveys, are posted in the “Research and Statistics” tab.

Attachments

Lauren Cozzi National Association of REALTORS® 202/383-1178 LCozzi@nar.realtor

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.