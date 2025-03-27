Recognizing the Service and Sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans Like NVBDC Founder Keith King

Keith King, CEO, NVBDC Brigadier General (ret) Dick Miller, President, NVBDC

Honoring Our Heroes: National Vietnam War Veterans Day

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- March 29 marks National Vietnam War Veterans Day, a time for our nation to honor and reflect on the bravery, sacrifice, and resilience of the millions of American men and women who served during the Vietnam War. For too long, many of these veterans returned home without the recognition they deserved. Today, we stand together to ensure that their service is never forgotten.At NVBDC , we are privileged to be led by a remarkable individual — Keith King, a proud Vietnam Veteran and the Founder and CEO of the National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC). Keith’s service in Vietnam, and the lessons and experiences he carried with him, became the driving force behind a lifetime of advocacy for veterans. Like many who served during that era, Keith came home to a country that didn’t fully recognize the sacrifices made by its service members. Rather than accept silence or indifference, he rose with purpose — transforming his experience into a lifelong mission to fight for recognition, opportunity, and justice for those who wore the uniform.Through NVBDC, Keith King has built a lasting platform for veteran entrepreneurs. He identified a critical gap in the recognition and support of veteran-owned businesses within the corporate supply chain and took action. Today, NVBDC stands as the nation’s leading third-party certification body for service-disabled and veteran-owned businesses (SD/VOB's), helping ensure that those who served receive the opportunities they’ve earned.The Legacy of Vietnam VeteransBetween February 1961 and May 1975, more than 3.4 million Americans served in support of U.S. military operations in Vietnam and Southeast Asia. Over 58,000 made the ultimate sacrifice, and nearly 1,580 servicemen remain unaccounted for, according to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency. Despite their courage and commitment, many veterans returned to a divided country and faced a challenging reintegration into civilian life.Made official through the Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act of 2017 and signed into law on March 29 we honor the great service and sacrifice of our Vietnam War veterans through ceremonies and celebrations across the nation. The date is significant as on that date more than 50 years ago, the last combat troops were withdrawn fromVietnam and the last prisoners of war held in North Vietnam arrived home on U.S. soil.National Vietnam War Veterans Day, officially established in 2017, is a long-overdue tribute to these men and women. It provides us the opportunity to say what should have been said all along: Welcome home. Thank you for your service.A Veteran’s Commitment to VeteransKeith King's journey from Vietnam veteran to national leader in the veteran business community is a testament to the strength and determination shared by so many who served. Under his leadership, NVBDC has become a driving force for veteran business certification, ensuring that corporations and government entities recognize the contributions of veteran entrepreneurs.Keith’s vision was born not only out of a desire to give back but to build a better future for those who served, particularly Vietnam-era veterans who were too often overlooked. His work continues to open doors, create opportunities, and inspire fellow veterans to lead with purpose.Join Us in Honoring Vietnam VeteransAs we reflect on National Vietnam War Veterans Day, we invite you to take a moment to recognize the Vietnam veterans in your life and community. Whether it’s a family member, a neighbor, a colleague—or someone like Keith King whose work touches countless lives—let’s celebrate their legacy with the respect, gratitude, and honor they are due.At NVBDC, we remain committed to honoring all who served and to continuing the fight for veteran recognition, opportunity, and success.Want to learn more about Keith King’s story and the mission of NVBDC click here About NVBDC:The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) is the original third-party authority for certifying veteran-owned businesses. NVBDC provides a credible and reliable certification process for veterans who own and operate businesses, ensuring that corporate members have access to a diverse and talented pool of veteran entrepreneurs.Learn how to become an NVBDC Certified SD/VOB by visiting our website: www.nvbdc.org or contacting us directly: (888) CERTIFIED.NVBDC MISSION:NVBDC is the only Veteran-Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans for Veterans. Its purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all-size businesses and ensure that valid documentation of veteran ownership and control exists.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.