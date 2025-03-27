Ageless Innovation Expands Healthcare Reach with Domestic and International Wins to Start 2025—And Welcomes a Powerhouse Healthcare Industry Leader to Its Board

Ageless Innovation begins 2025 with healthcare wins in the form of a major program with the National Health Service (NHS) in the UK, and rollout of State Health Agency awards in multiple states.

As Ageless Innovation continues to grow the distribution of their Joy for All™ product line through a variety of healthcare channels, Meghan FitzGerald joins the company’s Board of Directors, joining two existing non executive board members and seasoned healthcare and financial professionals, Tom Riley and Ed Hajim.

PAWTUCKET, R.I., March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ageless Innovation, a global company devoted to reimagining how we positively live and age together through the power of play, is proud to announce a significant expansion of its footprint within the healthcare sector, marked by major wins with state health agencies across the country. These achievements underscore the company’s proven ability to address some of the most pressing challenges facing older adults today—including social isolation, loneliness, depression, and Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias. Ageless Innovation continues to deliver measurable impact, fostering meaningful connections and enhancing quality of life for older adults and their caregivers.

To help accelerate this growth and deepen the company’s impact in healthcare, Ageless Innovation is excited to welcome Meghan FitzGerald to its Board of Directors.

Meghan “Meg” FitzGerald is a global healthcare strategist, investor, academic, and author. She has worked in almost every sector of healthcare and is an expert on topics from strategy and operations to policy and reform. FitzGerald serves as an advisor to Goldman Sachs, Towerbrook and Wellspring Capital; she sits on several Boards, including Tenet Health. Formerly, Meg was the CEO and managing partner at Letter One’s inaugural health platform. She has been a leader for several Fortune 500 healthcare organizations, including Merck, Pfizer, Medco, and Cardinal Health. FitzGerald is a published author and is an adjunct professor teaching “The Business of Healthcare” at Columbia University in New York. Meg holds a doctorate in Public Health from New York Medical College, a Master of Public Health from Columbia University, and a Bachelor of Nursing from Fairfield University. During the pandemic, she received her Acute Geriatric nurse practitioner degree.

“I am profoundly honored to join the Board of Ageless Innovation, an organization that is revolutionizing the care of older adults by merging its rich legacy of gamification with healthcare expertise and strategic partnerships with government agencies. In an era where innovation for chronic disease management is paramount, Ageless Innovation stands at the forefront, utilizing the transformative power of play to combat social isolation and enhance public health among older adults,” said FitzGerald.

“As a clinical consumer of their Joy for All Companion Pets, I have witnessed firsthand the profound impact these companion animals have on alleviating loneliness, mitigating cognitive decline, and promoting overall well-being. Engaging in play is not merely a leisure activity but a vital component of healthy aging, fostering joy, connection, and mental stimulation.”

FitzGerald joins two seasoned industry leaders, Tom Riley and Ed Hajim, who formed the Board with CEO, Ted Fischer, when Ageless Innovation commenced operations in 2018.

Tom Riley has led several healthcare services businesses over forty years. Most recently he was the CEO at Seniorlink (now Careforth), an organization that provides family caregivers with education, support and case management for seniors with complex medical needs. That Company was sold to Thomas H. Lee Partners in July, 2020 and Tom remains a Director at the Company. Tom is an Operating Partner for Tiger Infrastructure Partners, serving on the board of two portfolio companies. “Seeing the positive impact of Ageless Innovation’s products with older adults and family caregivers over the years has been incredible. I’ve known Meg and worked with her for many years. She is a force for good, and having her join the Board will help us accelerate our impact.”

Ed Hajim is a seasoned Wall Street executive with more than fifty years of investment experience. Ed has held senior management positions with the Capital Group, E. F. Hutton, and Lehman Brothers before becoming chairman and CEO of Furman Selz. Over the past three years, Ed has authored two books On the Road Less Traveled and The Island of the 4 Ps, where he shares his life’s story and insights on leadership. He is also the proud recipient of the Horatio Alger Award, given to Americans who exemplify the values of initiative, leadership, and commitment to excellence and who have succeeded despite personal adversities. Ed’s commitment to creating scalable businesses has proved highly valuable to the Ageless Innovation team since the Company’s inception. “Like Meg, I saw the opportunity to help some of the most vulnerable populations through delivering on Ageless Innovation’s mission. I believe in what they are doing. I am excited to have Meg FitzGerald join the Board, bring her wealth of knowledge and expertise in healthcare, and propel the organization even further, faster.”

“Meg’s experience and expertise in the healthcare arena, as well as her passion for solving big problems in the senior care space, are going to provide incredible contributions to our growth in a multitude of healthcare sectors,” said Ted Fischer, CEO and Co-Founder of Ageless Innovation. “With our founding board members, she will have tremendous impact on our organization and ultimately on the lives of older adults.”

About Ageless Innovation

Ageless Innovation is a global healthcare company devoted to developing fun and engaging products for older adults. Beginning with the award-winning line of Joy for All Companion Pets, followed by a portfolio of games, Ageless Innovation is focused on creating products that promote fun, joy and play while improving the quality of life and creating meaningful connections for older adults, their families, and caregivers. Through continued innovation, meaningful partnerships, and validated outcomes, Ageless Innovation works passionately to positively impact the older adult population. For more information, visit AgelessInnovation.com and www.joyforall.com

