Actelis Networks Secures New Order from One of North America’s Largest Railway Groups for Positive Train Control Implementation

New order highlights Actelis' role in critical rail safety systems and the trust placed in its networking solutions by vital transportation infrastructure operators

FREMONT, Calif., March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ) ("Actelis" or the "Company"), a market leader in cyber-hardened, rapid-deployment networking solutions for IoT and broadband applications, today announced it has received an order from a major North American railway group to support its Positive Train Control (PTC) system implementation across challenging sections of track.

PTC represents a transformative advancement in rail safety, designed to automatically prevent train-to-train collisions, derailments from excessive speed, and movement through incorrectly positioned switches. For railway operators traversing remote and environmentally challenging terrain, implementing such systems requires specialized networking technology capable of performing in extreme conditions over long distances.

"The implementation of PTC systems across North America's rail networks is revolutionizing safety in an industry that faces unique environmental and operational challenges," said Tuvia Barlev, Chairman and CEO of Actelis. "Our technology provides railways with the capabilities needed to deploy these life-saving systems even in the most demanding environments where avalanches, landslides, and severe weather regularly threaten network continuity."

The North American railway, which operates across terrain known for its harsh environmental conditions, selected Actelis' solution for its ability to:

Deliver fiber-grade performance through existing infrastructure

Provide uninterrupted connectivity during extreme weather events

Enable rapid deployment without extensive new wiring installation

Support mission-critical safety systems with military-grade security

Maintain network integrity in remote locations where service access is limited



This expansion order reflects the railway's ongoing implementation of safety technologies across its network as part of industry-wide PTC initiatives.

Actelis' hybrid-fiber networking technology offers railway operators the unique ability to maximize bandwidth over existing copper infrastructure while incorporating wireless and fiber connections to ensure network diversity. This approach provides essential redundancy for safety-critical systems that cannot afford downtime.

"Railway safety requires technology that works flawlessly in all conditions, from mountainous terrain with risk of avalanches to isolated stretches where communication infrastructure is challenged by extreme environmental factors," added Barlev. "Our solutions are specifically engineered to meet these demands while providing railway operators with a fast-deployment option that avoids the significant costs and delays associated with installing new infrastructure."

About Actelis Networks, Inc.

Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS) is a market leader in hybrid fiber-copper, cyber-hardened networking solutions for rapid deployment in wide-area IoT applications, including government, ITS, military, utility, rail, telecom, and campus networks. Actelis’ innovative portfolio offers fiber-grade performance with the flexibility and cost-efficiency of hybrid fiber-copper networks. Through its “Cyber Aware Networking” initiative, Actelis also provides AI-based cyber monitoring and protection for all edge devices, enhancing network security and resilience. For more information, please visit www.actelis.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

