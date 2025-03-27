The “Campfire Coil” Debuts at International Mass Timber Conference

A dynamic Cross-Laminated Timber art installation that reimagines salvaged wood through cutting-edge design, engineering and manufacturing

PORTLAND, Ore., March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sterling Structural, Cambium, RIOS Architecture, and Minimal Impact Engineering unveiled “The Campfire Coil” -- a groundbreaking Cross-Laminated Timber (CLT) art exhibit at the International Mass Timber Conference. This first-of-its-kind installation embodies the future of mass timber innovation by showcasing the potential of a truly circular, salvaged wood supply chain.

With the intention of bringing people together, the design evokes the experience of gathering around a campfire. This continuously spiraling timber pavilion draws the eye upward as its crescent form rises and falls, creating an immersive space of warmth and wonder.

Sourced from regional partners across the U.S., the exhibit demonstrates how Carbon Smart™ Wood transforms salvaged lumber into high-performance, visually compelling materials, pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in sustainable construction.

By integrating salvaged timber into mass timber solutions, the exhibit doesn’t just aim to show the potential from an expanded supply chain, it also aims to redefine the role of carbon-smart sourcing in advancing regenerative design and driving industry-wide carbon reduction.

More than an artistic showcase, the Carbon Smart Campfire stands as a proof point for how regional sourcing networks, combined with cutting-edge design, engineering, manufacturing and structural innovation, can reshape the future of timber construction.

The exhibit is the result of deep collaboration between four key project partners.

Cambium is a supply chain technology platform revolutionizing the wood industry. Through cutting-edge technology and strategic partnerships, the company scales Carbon Smart™ building materials, sustainable lumber from salvaged trees to meet the demand for traceable, eco-friendly construction materials. It offers: chain-of-custody tracking for full supply chain transparency; seamless transactions for optimized supply chain efficiency; advanced carbon analytics to strengthen domestic wood industries; and AI-driven tools to support regional truckers, sawmills, and arborists.



Sterling Structural is revolutionizing the construction industry with its TerraLam ® Cross-Laminated Timber (CLT) products. These sustainable mass timber solutions are reshaping various sectors, from commercial to residential construction, across North America. Sterling's standardized approach, substantial production capacity, and logistics expertise make mass timber accessible for projects of all scales, promoting eco-friendly building practices.



Minimal Impact Engineering designs sustainable solutions that reduce environmental impact. Its work ensures projects align with ecological preservation and resource efficiency. Its team of seasoned craftsmen are dedicated to providing the highest level of quality, ensuring every project exceeds client expectations.



RIOS is an award-winning international design collective actively pursuing wonder within the design of built environment. Founded in 1985, the collective practices interconnected design across architecture, interiors, landscape architecture, master planning, and placemaking for diverse projects, including residential, commercial, civic, hospitality, retail, and institutional. Known for creating bold solutions inclusive of the broader context, RIOS believes design is an act of optimism through which invention and ideas change the world.



“Rios, Minimal Impact Engineering, Sterling and Cambium partnered to create not only a stunningly beautiful art installation, but also a testament to regenerative design, showcasing how local sourcing networks, innovative design, and engineering can reshape the future of timber construction,” said Michaela Harms, Vice President of Mass Timber at Sterling Structural.

About Sterling Structural

Sterling Structural is a division within Sterling Solutions, America’s leading manufacturer of sustainably-sourced, domestically-produced, high-quality and cost-effective Cross Laminated Timber (CLT) mats, panels and systems. Our TerraLam® structural product line provides a competitively priced, mass timber panel that is designed for seamless integration into wall, floor, and roof applications. Sterling Structural serves as a one-stop shop for mass timber or a hybrid structural shell. Our panels are certified to the PRG 320 performance standard by the International Code Council; are SFI Source and Chain of Custody Certified and third-party verified by SCS Global; and DECLARE® certified by the International Living Future Institute to be Red List Free™. Sterling has manufacturing facilities in Phoenix, Ill., and Lufkin, Tex., with an annual production capacity of 700,000 cubic meters. More information is available at www.sterlingstructural.com.

