Lost Dogs Introduces First-Ever NFTs with Locked Tokens on TON, A Breakthrough in NFT Utility and Community Token Distribution





BELIZE CITY, Belize, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lost Dogs, a pioneering Web3 community project, is introducing a new feature to TON-based NFTs that allows tokens to be attached to an NFT and locked. Once tokens are locked, a randomized vesting schedule is activated that allows holders to claim tokens after their individual unlocking period ends, strengthening the token’s distribution model and creating a more sustainable tokenomics.

The team behind Lost Dogs , a community-driven gaming and NFT project on TON, is the first to make use of this innovative technology with the launch of a new collection of 18,000 NFTs. Each NFT will cost 35,000 $WOOF and will reward the holder with 50,000 $WOOF once unlocked after the randomised vesting period. Unlike traditional staking or token airdrops, this model enhances liquidity and stability, and incentivizes long-term community participation.



How $WOOF NFTs with locked tokens work:

Each NFT is preloaded with a fixed amount of $WOOF tokens.

Users purchase NFTs at a discounted price.

NFTs have randomized unlocking periods ranging from two weeks up to one year, ensuring gradual liquidity distribution.

Users can choose whether to hold these NFTs on a long-term basis.

Upon unlocking, holders can easily claim tokens via "Claim $WOOF" interface on Getgems, instantly transferring tokens to their wallet.

Once claimed, empty NFTs will be burned to ensure transparency and prevent fraud.

$WOOF is the first token to use NFTs with locked tokens; however, the feature may be adopted by other projects through Getgems , the largest marketplace on TON blockchain, allowing them to introduce to their communities a versatile solution for token distribution, staking alternatives, and enhanced NFT capabilities.



“NFTs have always been about ownership and digital identity, but recently they have become more complex thanks to new technological features and capabilities,” said Ivan Gusev, Head of Fun at Getgems. “With NFTs with Locked Tokens, it will now be possible to merge DeFi and NFTs in an unprecedented way.”

Mad Tail from Lost Dogs added,

“NFTs just as collectibles is a shallow concept. The technology is capable of delivering more functionality and entertainment for users. We’re eager to drive the industry forward and broaden its horizons.”

ENDS

NOTES



Launchpad Details

The launch is limited to a maximum of 10 NFTs per wallet to ensure broader distribution and prevent centralization. 5% of the total $WOOF supply is allocated for this launch, and each holder purchases NFT at a discount (35,000 $WOOF for an NFT containing 50,000 $WOOF).



The NFTs with locked tokens program launched exclusively on Getgems on March 27, 2025:

https://getgems.io/launchpad/lost-dogs-vaults



About Lost Dogs

Lost Dogs is a community-driven NFT and gaming project on The Open Network (TON). What started as an NFT collection launched in 2022 with unique breeding mechanics has since evolved into a vast gaming and storytelling universe.

It has expanded into the Telegram mini-game Lost Dogs: The Way (which gathered over 15 million players in just six weeks), the animated series Lost Dogs: Magic Quest, multiple experimental releases, and the upcoming NFT Stickers — blockchain-powered collectibles for Telegram.

In January 2025, the $WOOF token launched, unlocking new utilities and expanding access within the ecosystem, with over 115,000 on-chain holders. Now, Lost Dogs continues its NFT experiments, pushing the boundaries of their applications. At the same time, the project is building its own gaming universe—one that will unfold the story of the lost dogs while adding even more utility to $WOOF and the original NFT collection.



For more information, please visit Lost Dogs collection on Getgems

Social links: X | Telegram

