GCM Grosvenor Hires Martin Laguerre as Co-Head of Global Diversified Private Equity

CHICAGO, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GCM Grosvenor, a global alternative asset management solutions provider, today announced the hiring of Martin Laguerre as Co-Head of Global Diversified Private Equity. Mr. Laguerre brings 25 years of investment experience spanning private equity, capital solutions, and infrastructure, with a strong track record of direct deal execution, portfolio management, and capital allocation across global markets. In his new role, he will serve as co-head alongside Bernard Yancovich, who also leads the firm’s diversified private equity practice.

Mr. Laguerre most recently served as a Senior Advisor at Warburg Pincus. Prior to Warburg Pincus, he was Global Head of Private Equity and Capital Solutions at Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), where he led a global team overseeing a C$55 billion portfolio of private markets investments.

Mr. Laguerre also held investment and leadership roles at CPP Investments and General Electric. He began his career in investment banking roles with DLJ/Credit Suisse and Lehman Brothers.

“We are thrilled to welcome Martin to the firm and our investments leadership team,” said Fred Pollock, Chief Investment Officer at GCM Grosvenor. “His deep global alternative investment expertise and understanding of institutional investor priorities will strengthen our private equity platform. Martin’s leadership will play a key role in enhancing our ability to deliver solutions for our clients.”

At GCM Grosvenor, Mr. Laguerre will focus on enhancing the firm’s three-decade legacy of private equity investing, leveraging the firm’s deep sourcing network. The firm currently has $30 billion of assets under management in private equity.

“I am eager to join GCM Grosvenor and collaborate with its talented investment team,” said Martin Laguerre. “The firm’s deep expertise in private markets and its commitment to delivering strong investment outcomes for clients make this an exciting opportunity. I look forward to contributing to its continued success.”

Mr. Laguerre holds a Bachelor of Commerce in Finance and Management Science from McGill University, the Chartered Financial Analyst© designation from the CFA Institute and an MBA in Finance and International Business from the Booth School of Business at the University of Chicago.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor (Nasdaq: GCMG) is a global alternative asset management solutions provider with approximately $80 billion in assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return investment strategies. The firm has specialized in alternatives for more than 50 years and is dedicated to delivering value for clients by leveraging its cross-asset class and flexible investment platform.

GCM Grosvenor’s experienced team of approximately 550 professionals serves a global client base of institutional and individual investors. The firm is headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York, Toronto, London, Frankfurt, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney. For more information, visit: gcmgrosvenor.com.

