TransPerfect Acquires German Media Localization Studio SPEEECH

MUNICH and NEW YORK, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransPerfect, the world's largest provider of language and AI solutions for global business, today announced that it has acquired the Munich-based dubbing and localization company SPEEECH Audiolingual Labs. SPEEECH will become part of TransPerfect Media, TransPerfect’s media and entertainment division. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

SPEEECH specializes in German and multilingual adaptions for the entertainment industry. The company’s studio facilities include six recording rooms and two mixing rooms, enhancing TransPerfect’s capabilities to provide locally nuanced services for films, series, online videos, games, commercials, and OTT content to clients in the region.

“Joining TransPerfect opens up opportunities for us to expand our services globally,” said Stephan Kleinschmidt, Founder and Managing Director of SPEEECH. “We are excited that TransPerfect's extensive resources and cutting-edge technology will enable us to better serve clients worldwide.” Kleinschmidt will become division president of TransPerfect Media Germany.

TransPerfect President and Co-CEO Phil Shawe stated, “TransPerfect Media is one of our fastest growing divisions. We look forward to working with the SPEEECH team to better serve our combined clients in the entertainment industry.”



About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world’s largest provider of language and AI solutions for global business. From offices in over 140 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 200+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 6,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect’s GlobalLink® technology to simplify the management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

About TransPerfect Media

TransPerfect Media elevates storytelling for audiences around the world with media creation and globalization solutions delivered through a network of company-owned and operated studios in 19 countries. TransPerfect Media’s hybrid model combines cutting-edge AI technology with creative expertise, all managed in its cloud-based content creation platform, enabling simple localization and distribution.

By combining high-level talent with Dolby Atmos and Dolby HDR projection capabilities, as well as services that include image and sound post-production, subtitling, dubbing, accessibility, voiceover, multi-platform delivery, preservation, and restoration, TransPerfect Media is where boutique expertise meets global scale and excellence to help you tell your story—in any language. To find out more, visit www.transperfect.com/media.

About SPEEECH

SPEEECH Audiolingual Labs is a Munich, Germany-based language service provider specializing in versioning and localizing content for various media sectors, including broadcast, theatrical, audio, digital multimedia, and distribution. The studio offers a wide range of localization services, including lip-sync-dubbing, voiceover, mixing, audio post-production, music production, video post-production, subtitling, and quality control. Learn more at www.speeech.de.

