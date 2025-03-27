Collibra Awarded Texas Department of Information Resources Contract Through Carahsoft

Collibra’s Cloud Based Platform Supports Data Intelligence for Texas Public Sector

NEW YORK and RESTON, Va., March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collibra, the Data Intelligence Company, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that Collibra has been awarded a contract through Carahsoft by the Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR) to offer technology to State and Local Governments through DIR’s Cooperative Contracts Program. This is an important credential that enables Carahsoft and its reseller partners to provide easier access to Collibra’s solutions for Texas State agencies and Federal, State and Local Governments and Educational Institutions.

“This milestone is a significant step in our commitment to helping additional agencies manage and organize their data,” said Shona Cerami, AVP - SLED Sales at Collibra. “Being listed under the DIR contract enhances our ability to provide secure, accessible data solutions through a trusted procurement process. We’re excited that our data intelligence solutions are now available through Carahsoft, empowering Texas’ State and Local agencies to better protect and leverage their technology.”

The inclusion of Collibra’s solutions in the DIR contract provides Texas State and Local Government agencies with streamlined access to trusted and cost-effective information technology (IT) solutions. This strategic procurement vehicle enables agencies to confidently select pre-vetted IT vendors, guaranteeing robust security standards and proven reliability. The Texas Department of Information Resources contract plays a key role in transforming how technology serves Texans by protecting public resources and helping agencies obtain the solutions necessary to meet their goals.

Collibra can now offer Texas Government agencies at all levels access to its cloud-based platform, which bridges IT and business functions to adopt a data-driven culture for the digital enterprise. Organizations can leverage Collibra’s expertise to unlock the full potential of their data, transforming it into a strategic asset. Through Carahsoft’s contract vehicles, including DIR, Texas agencies can now easily access and utilize Collibra’s platform to enhance and protect their technology and infrastructure, enabling data to be the center of success and security.

“Carahsoft and our reseller partners are excited to bring Collibra’s FedRAMP-authorized Data Intelligence Solutions to Texas agencies through the DIR,” said Laura Howton, Sales Director of Analytics and Data Management Solutions at Carahsoft. "We are now empowered to help Texas Government agencies efficiently procure Collibra’s solutions, streamlining data management and enhancing their ability to make data-driven decisions."

Collibra’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s Texas DIR-TSO-4288, Texas DIR-CPO-5683, SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902, E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA and The Quilt Master Service Agreement Number MSA05012019-F. For more information, contact the Carahsoft team at (703) 871-8548 or Collibra@carahsoft.com; or click here.

About Collibra

Collibra helps our customers do more with trusted data. Our Data Intelligence Platform brings flexible governance, continuous quality and built-in privacy to the world’s leading brands. To learn more, visit collibra.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and Instagram.

Contact

Shona Cerami

AVP - SLED Sales at Collibra

shona.cerami@collibra.com

Joe Brennan

Sr Account Executive - SLED Sales at Collibra

joe.brennan@collibra.com

About DIR

The mission of the Texas Department of Information Resources is to serve Texas government by leading the state’s technology strategy, protecting state technology infrastructure, and offering innovative and cost-effective solutions for all levels of government. Visit DIR at https://www.dir.texas.gov.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Data Management, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com

