Innovative MACOM Solutions on Display at OFC 2025

LOWELL, Mass., March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MACOM Technology Solutions Inc. (“MACOM”), a leading supplier of semiconductor products, will showcase its latest connectivity solutions at Booth 2028, during OFC 2025 from April 1 to 3, 2025 in San Francisco, California.

MACOM will host live demonstrations and present its extensive portfolio of optical and copper connectivity solutions, including lasers, laser and modulator drivers, photodiodes, transimpedance amplifiers (TIAs), linear equalizers, optical clock recovery (OCR) modules, high speed optical receiver solutions, optical post amplifiers and advanced clock and data recovery integrated circuits.

Demonstrations to include:

3.2 Terabit Transmit Solutions: Demonstrating capabilities to support 400G per lane Pulse Amplitude Modulation (PAM) transmission for single mode fiber (SMF).

Demonstrating capabilities to support 400G per lane Pulse Amplitude Modulation (PAM) transmission for single mode fiber (SMF). 1.6 Terabit Solutions: Featuring a range of solutions supporting 227 Gbps per lane, including chip stack receive-side solutions, SMF transmit solutions, multi-mode fiber (MMF) transmit solutions and active copper cable (ACC) solutions.

Featuring a range of solutions supporting 227 Gbps per lane, including chip stack receive-side solutions, SMF transmit solutions, multi-mode fiber (MMF) transmit solutions and active copper cable (ACC) solutions. Optical PCIe 6.0 and 7.0 Solutions: See how PCIe technology is being extended over fiber optics to support low latency and longer reach applications.

See how PCIe technology is being extended over fiber optics to support low latency and longer reach applications. SFP112 Fronthaul Solutions: Learn about the latest in fronthaul technology with a complete linear pluggable optics (LPO) SFP112 solution.

Learn about the latest in fronthaul technology with a complete linear pluggable optics (LPO) SFP112 solution. 50 Gigabit Passive Optical Network (PON) Solution: View a demonstration highlighting a variety of LPO components for 50G PON.

View a demonstration highlighting a variety of LPO components for 50G PON. LPO Ecosystem: Experience a comprehensive 100G per lane ecosystem consisting of leading equipment suppliers and module manufacturers, without the need for a DSP in optical modules.

Experience a comprehensive 100G per lane ecosystem consisting of leading equipment suppliers and module manufacturers, without the need for a DSP in optical modules. Continuous Wave (CW) Laser for 800 Gigabit and 1.6 Terabit Modules: Learn about the latest advancements in MACOM’s CW laser technology.

Learn about the latest advancements in MACOM’s CW laser technology. 16 Channel, 75 mW CW Laser Array: View a demonstration highlighting a 16-channel laser driver array at 75 mW per channel.

View a demonstration highlighting a 16-channel laser driver array at 75 mW per channel. Optical Components: Explore a wide range of 25G to 1.6T optical components for data centers, LiDAR for automotive and robotics applications.



MACOM will also conduct demonstrations of its solutions in the Optical Internetworking Forum (OIF) Booth #5745. OIF’s live interoperability showcase features key developments across technologies including 800ZR, 400ZR, OpenZR+ and Multi-Span Optics, Energy Efficient Interfaces (EEI) and Co-Packaging, Common Electrical I/O (CEI) CEI-448G, CEI-224G and CEI-112G and Common Management Interface Specification (CMIS).

MACOM Presentations During OFC 2025: Topic: “The Evolution of Copper to Optical – Where is the Line?” Date: Monday, March 31, 2025 from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Location: Optica Executive Forum at OFC 2025, Marriott Marquis, San Francisco, California Topic: “Leveraging LPO for MOPA Fronthaul – Blueprints Beyond 5G” Date: Tuesday, April 1, 2025 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Location: Theater III, Moscone Center, San Francisco, California Topic: “Highly Efficient EML with SOA for 50G PON Application” Date: Wednesday, April 2, 2025 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Location: Room 303, Moscone Center, San Francisco, California OFC50 Information: Venue: Moscone Center, San Francisco, California Date/Time: Tuesday, April 1: 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 2: 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Thursday, April 3: 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

For more information about OFC 2025, visit here.

About MACOM

MACOM designs and manufactures high-performance semiconductor products for the Telecommunications, Industrial and Defense, and Data Center industries. MACOM services over 6,000 customers annually with a broad product portfolio that incorporates RF, Microwave, Analog and Mixed Signal and Optical semiconductor technologies. MACOM has achieved certification to the IATF16949 automotive standard, the AS9100D aerospace standard, the ISO9001 international quality standard and the ISO14001 environmental management standard. MACOM operates facilities across the United States, Europe, Asia and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts. To learn more, visit www.macom.com.

Company Contact:

MACOM Technology Solutions Inc.

Stephen Ferranti

Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

P: 978-656-2977

E: stephen.ferranti@macom.com

Legal Disclaimer:

