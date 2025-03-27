Vyond Adds More Visual Versatility With 1,100+ High Quality HeyGen Avatar Options

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vyond, the all-in-one, AI video creation platform for business has announced a new partnership with AI avatar provider HeyGen, which will integrate over 1,100 new avatar options into Vyond’s asset library.

Vyond’s versatile platform enables users to easily create training, sales, and marketing videos in a wide range of styles and formats. With the addition of HeyGen’s high-quality avatars to its existing Tavus inventory, Vyond’s library now includes over 200 unique avatars. Considering these avatars come with a range of industry-specific outfits and backgrounds and can be shown at different angles, Vyond’s total number of avatar options now stands well over 1,100.

Unlike standalone AI avatar providers, Vyond makes it easy for video creators to add their avatar hosts to an unlimited number of mixed media, animated, AI-generated, and photorealistic formats, directly in the platform.

As Vyond’s Head of Product and User Experience, Nicolas Lassus, says, “The headline isn’t just the HeyGen avatars. It’s all the different ways you can integrate them, and all the different styles of videos you can make with Vyond – whatever’s most relevant to your needs.”

Adds Kevin Raheja, Head of Product Partnerships at HeyGen, “We’re dedicated to delivering the highest quality avatar capabilities in the market and we're thrilled to partner with Vyond - it’s a perfect fit. Combine the two and the possibilities are really amazing.”

About Vyond

Vyond is the only all-in-one, AI video creation platform for business, which includes an AI instant video maker (Vyond Go), a full-featured video editor (Vyond Studio), and more. Over 65% of the Fortune 500 rely on Vyond to help transform critical information into engaging videos. Since Vyond’s founding in 2007, customers like Whole Foods Market, Indeed, and Cargill have created more than 40 million videos on the platform.

