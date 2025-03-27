BGIN Blockchain Limited Introduces New Industry-leading ICERIVER Mining Machines, Enhancing Accessibility for Crypto Mining

Singapore, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BGIN Blockchain Limited (“BGIN”), a leading blockchain infrastructure provider specializing in high-performance mining machines and a range of comprehensive services, has launched its latest suite of ICERIVER mining machines, delivering industry leading energy efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and overall performance.

The new models, KS7, KS7 Light, and AE0, are designed to meet the evolving needs of both individual miners seeking powerful at-home setups and those demanding larger-scale, robust solutions:

KS7: featuring the industry’s highest hashrate in its category, this model provides professional-grade performance with energy efficiency, delivering 30TH/s at just 3500W. It’s the ultimate choice for professional miners who demand maximum efficiency and performance.

KS7 LITE: designed specifically for at-home miners, this model combines affordability, silent operation, and low power consumption, to provide efficient mining at 4.2TH/s using only 500W.

AE0: Optimized for ALEO blockchain mining, this entry-level miner is the perfect starting point, offering quiet operation, energy efficiency, and impressive performance at 50M for just 100W of power.



All new models utilize self-developed high-efficiency ASIC chips and proprietary optimized algorithms to ensure stable, top-tier performance in the most demanding operational environments.

“Presently our most advanced ICERIVER mining machines represent our commitment to making crypto mining accessible to everyone,” said Nicholas Williams, BGIN’s Communication Officer "As the blockchain space evolves, we aim to provide miners with industry-leading technology to maximize returns while optimizing energy use."

Kaspa (KAS), an emerging PoW blockchain, has gained traction due to its GHOSTDAG protocol, enabling faster transaction speeds and higher scalability. Unlike Bitcoin’s 10-minute block time, Kaspa processes blocks every second, significantly enhancing transaction throughput and network efficiency.

With growing adoption in DeFi, NFTs, and gaming, Kaspa’s ecosystem is expanding, and its long-term price forecast suggests strong potential. As a result, demand for efficient KAS mining solutions is rising, positioning BGIN’s ICERIVER KS7 series as a powerful tool for miners looking to capitalize on this growing sector.

BGIN showcased these cutting-edge mining solutions at the Mining Disrupt Conference in Fort Lauderdale, held from March 25 to March 27, 2025.

The latest ICERIVER mining machines are available now at https://www.iceriver.io/.

About BGIN

BGIN Blockchain Limited (“BGIN”) is a digital asset technology company with proprietary cryptocurrency-mining technologies and a strategic focus on alternative cryptocurrencies. Its mission is to make digital asset mining accessible to all by developing innovative products designed to meet the needs of a wide range of customers, from beginners to large-scale industrial miners. BGIN’s ICERIVER mining machines, mining infrastructure, and hosting services lower entry barriers and set new standards for excellence.

