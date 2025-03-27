Lexbe Unleashes eDiscovery Speed: Processes Over 1 Million Documents Per Hour with 10,000+ CPUs

Austin, Texas, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexbe, a leader in cloud-based eDiscovery solutions, announces a groundbreaking leap in legal technology with its Advanced ESI Processing Engine. With over 10,000 CPUs delivering unparalleled speed, Lexbe can now process more than 1,000,000 documents per hour—empowering legal teams to dive into case review the same day they upload data.

In a recent case, a legal team faced the daunting challenge of processing 1.6 terabytes of PST files in a short timeframe. Traditional eDiscovery solutions would have required days or even weeks or more, delaying critical casework and hampering productivity. By leveraging Lexbe’s unmatched processing power, the firm was able to upload and process the files and begin document review the same day, demonstrating the game-changing efficiency of Lexbe’s platform.

“Time is money in the legal industry, and Lexbe is helping firms optimize both,” said Gene Albert, CEO of Lexbe. “Our hyper-scalable cloud infrastructure and proprietary processing engine allow attorneys to accelerate early case assessment and review, meet tight deadlines, and maximize billable hours—all without the bottlenecks of legacy systems.”

Unlike traditional platforms, Lexbe’s cloud-native architecture ensures high-speed processing with instant scalability. Whether handling PSTs, native files, or complex productions, Lexbe delivers unparalleled speed and efficiency, setting a new standard for eDiscovery performance.

With litigation moving faster than ever, Lexbe equips legal teams with the speed and agility needed to stay ahead. For more information or to request a demo, visit www.lexbe.com.

About Lexbe

Founded in 2006, Lexbe is a trusted provider of GenAI powered cloud-based eDiscovery and digital forensic solutions for law firms, corporate legal departments, and litigation support professionals. The Lexbe eDiscovery Platform delivers industry-leading speed, scalability, and cost efficiency, empowering legal teams to manage complex cases with ease. To learn more, contact Lexbe at sales@lexbe.com or visit www.lexbe.com.

Jeff Fugitt Lexbe, Inc. 512-653-8295 jfugitt@lexbe.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.