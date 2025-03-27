Fuel Tech Awarded Air Pollution Control Orders Totaling $1.4 Million

WARRENVILLE, Ill., March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTEK), a technology company using advanced engineering processes to provide emissions control systems and water treatment technologies in utility and industrial applications, today announced the receipt of air pollution control (APC) orders from new and existing customers in the US and Europe. These orders have an aggregate value of approximately $1.4 million.

A contract was received from a new customer in the US for an ULTRA® system to be installed on a natural gas turbine with a heat recovery steam generator and Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) system at a medical facility in the Midwest. Fuel Tech’s ULTRA process provides for the safe and cost-effective on-site conversion of urea to ammonia for use as a reagent where SCR is used to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx), eliminating the hazards associated with the transport, storage and handling of anhydrous or aqueous ammonia. Delivery is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2025.

An order was received from a customer in Europe for a Selective Non-Catalytic Reduction (SNCR) system on a biomass-fired unit. Fuel Tech’s SNCR technology is a proven solution for industrial combustion unit owners looking to comply with more stringent NO x control requirements. This order is to purchase equipment following a successful demonstration project that started in late 2024. The new permanent equipment is scheduled for delivery in the third quarter of 2025.

A domestic contract was also received for advanced engineering from an existing customer in the Eastern US for a biomass unit as a first step towards an Advanced Selective Non-Catalytic Reduction (ASNCR) system, which is a proven solution for industrial combustion unit owners looking to comply with more stringent NO x control requirements. Work is scheduled for completion in the second quarter of 2025.

Vincent J. Arnone, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are pleased to announce these contract awards to support the needs of a wide range of industrial customers. These orders bring us to $4 million in near-term contract wins that we were expecting to close by early in the second quarter of this year, and to $5.6 million in announced bookings year to date. We are continuing to actively pursue additional APC contracts that are likely to be awarded by the end of the second quarter of 2025.”

Fuel Tech develops and commercializes state-of-the-art proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. These technologies enable customers to operate in a cost-effective and environmentally sustainable manner. Fuel Tech is a leader in nitrogen oxide (NO x ) reduction and particulate control technologies and its solutions have been installed on over 1,300 utility, industrial and municipal units worldwide. The Company’s FUEL CHEM® technology improves the efficiency, reliability, fuel flexibility, boiler heat rate, and environmental status of combustion units by controlling slagging, fouling, corrosion and opacity. Water treatment technologies include DGI® Dissolved Gas Infusion Systems which utilize a patented saturator and a patent-pending channel injector to deliver supersaturated oxygen solutions and other gas-water combinations to target process applications or environmental issues. This infusion process has a variety of applications in the water and wastewater industries, including remediation, aeration, biological treatment and wastewater odor management. Many of Fuel Tech’s products and services rely heavily on the Company’s exceptional Computational Fluid Dynamics modeling capabilities, which are enhanced by internally developed, high-end visualization software. For more information, visit Fuel Tech’s web site at www.ftek.com.

