Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended several openings and inspected construction work in Shusha
His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Dear Ilham Heydar oglu,
I extend my sincere congratulations and best wishes to you on the occasion of the holy Ramadan holiday.
I hope that this radiant holiday, which embodies high moral...26 March 2025, 15:17
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.