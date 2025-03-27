Package tours and hotel occupancy rate for February 2025
MACAU, March 27 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that inbound package tour visitors totalled 145,000 in February 2025, an uplift of 3.8% year-on-year. Number of available guest rooms in hotel establishments decreased by 5.7% year-on-year to 44,000, while the average occupancy rate of guest rooms rose by 5.5 percentage points to 90.6%. The average length of stay of guests remained at 1.6 nights.
In February, there were 145,000 inbound package tour visitors, up by 3.8% year-on-year. Tour visitors from mainland China dropped by 0.7% year-on-year to 124,000. On the other hand, international tour visitors increased by 44.8% to 19,000, with those coming from the Republic of Korea (11,000) surging by 64.8%.
Number of Macao residents purchasing outbound services through travel agencies totalled 35,000 in February, down by 7.2% year-on-year. Number of residents travelling on package tours went up by 30% to 8,000, with 7,000 of them going to mainland China.
In the first two months of 2025, a total of 304,000 inbound package tour visitors were recorded, up by 11.2% year-on-year. Tour visitors from mainland China rose by 9.2% year-on-year to 262,000. Besides, international tour visitors went up by 18.9% to 36,000, with those coming from the Republic of Korea (22,000) rising by 44.3%. Meanwhile, number of Macao residents purchasing outbound services through travel agencies grew by 11.4% year-on-year to 77,000, and number of residents travelling on package tours increased by 26.7% to 17,000.
There were 147 hotel establishments offering accommodation services to the public at the end of February this year, an increase of 6 year-on-year; total number of available guest rooms dropped by 5.7% to 44,000. The average occupancy rate of guest rooms rose by 5.5 percentage points year-on-year to 90.6% in February; the rates for 5-star (93.6%), 4-star (85.1%) and 3-star hotels (87.2%) showed respective growth of 5.1 percentage points, 5.6 percentage points and 7.9 percentage points.
In February, number of guests of hotel establishments decreased by 7.8% year-on-year to 1,127,000. Guests from mainland China (863,000) showed a drop of 7.6% year-on-year. Meanwhile, international guests (86,000) grew by 17.5% year-on-year; among them, those from the Republic of Korea (30,000), Japan (8,000) and Malaysia (6,000) went up by 22.6%, 11.6% and 20.5% respectively. Additionally, guests from Thailand (6,000), Singapore (4,000) and Indonesia (4,000) recorded year-on-year increases of 30.7%, 29.2% and 22.5% respectively.
In the first two months of 2025, the average occupancy rate of guest rooms of hotel establishments climbed by 5.2 percentage points year-on-year to 90.7%. Total number of guests decreased by 6.3% year-on-year to 2,384,000, whereas their average length of stay remained at 1.6 nights.
