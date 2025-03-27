Curonix Unveils NervPulse™ Therapy: Setting a New Standard in Nerve-Specific Peripheral Nerve Stimulation (PNS) Therapy

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Curonix LLC, a leading medical technology company specializing in relieving chronic pain without the use of opioids, proudly introduces NervPulse™ Therapy, an advanced, evidence-based programming platform designed to optimize peripheral nerve stimulation (PNS) therapy with the Freedom® PNS System. By delivering precise, nerve-specific stimulation, NervPulse Therapy sets a new standard in patient care, intending to improve clinical results and transform the patient experience.



NervPulse Therapy is built from a robust clinical foundation of over 20,000 Freedom PNS procedures* and incorporates long-term data from 13 peer-reviewed publications and 450+ study patients. This extensive real-world and clinical experience has been transformed into an advanced, evidence-based solution developed in collaboration with leading physicians. By leveraging deep insights, NervPulse Therapy delivers standardized therapy programs for 26 individual peripheral nerves, enabling providers to implement the therapy with precision. These data-driven programs are designed to optimize device performance, improve procedural efficiency, and, most importantly, maximize patient outcomes by ensuring consistent, reproducible, and long-lasting therapeutic results and benefits.



"At Curonix, we are committed to redefining the boundaries of chronic pain management through innovation and evidence-based solutions," said Aure Bruneau, Chief Executive Officer of Curonix. "NervPulse Therapy is a transformative advancement in peripheral nerve stimulation, leveraging real-world data and clinical excellence to deliver targeted therapy. This approach enhances precision and efficiency for providers but, most importantly, it is intended to elevate the quality of treatment for patients suffering from chronic pain, today. NervPulse Therapy represents a major step forward in our mission to deliver innovative, life-changing relief for chronic pain patients."



With NervPulse Therapy, Curonix continues to advance the field of PNS therapy by delivering targeted, nerve-specific programming that enhances outcomes and transforms the patient experience.

To learn more about NervPulse Therapy and the Freedom PNS System, visit curonix.com.

*Internal data on file with Curonix.

About Curonix LLC

Curonix LLC is a Delaware medical technology company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative therapies intended to help relieve chronic pain. The proprietary Freedom PNS System is a non-integrated, minimally-invasive implant that does not include an implanted battery. The Freedom PNS System is powered by HF-EMC (High-Frequency Electromagnetic Coupling) and is comprised of a two-component implantable neurostimulator, an externally worn transmitter, and software used to set patient-specific stimulation programs. The two-component neurostimulator, comprised of an electrode array and a separate surgically connected receiver, is anchored within two separate incisions, including the creation of a subcutaneous pocket. The stimulation program is adjusted as needed to provide pain relief for the patient. For more information, visit curonix.com.

Contact Information:

Ashley Brown

Sr. Director of Marketing & Communications, Curonix

Ashley.Brown@Curonix.com

512-791-4743

