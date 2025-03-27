Nobiesse Introduces Adventure Soap: Bug & Tick Repellent for Natural Outdoor Protection

Nobiesse - Longevity is the Ultimate Luxury Nobiesse Orange Logo

Nobiesse Adventure Soap: Bug & Tick Repellent offers a natural bar soap solution for outdoor protection, blending botanical cleansing with insect defense.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As tick and mosquito season nears, Nobiesse spotlights its plant-based Adventure Soap: Bug & Tick Repellent, designed for natural outdoor protection. Designed for outdoor enthusiasts, this plant-based soap provides a natural cleansing solution while offering botanical protection against insects.The Need for Natural Outdoor ProtectionAs outdoor activities increase during warmer months, so does the exposure to insects that can carry diseases. While many insect repellents contain synthetic ingredients, some consumers prefer plant-based alternatives.“Nobiesse is dedicated to developing products that support clean beauty and environmental sustainability,” said Matthew Frederick, founder of Nobiesse. “Our Adventure Soap is designed to provide an option for those who want to stay protected outdoors while using products that align with a natural lifestyle.”Formulation & IngredientsNobiesse’s Adventure Soap: Bug & Tick Repellant is made with essential oils known for their natural insect-repelling properties while ensuring gentle cleansing. Key ingredients include:Citronella Oil – A botanical extract commonly used in natural bug repellents.Eucalyptus Oil – Traditionally used for its antimicrobial properties.Tea Tree Oil – Provides additional antimicrobial benefits.Lemongrass Oil – Used for its fresh scent and natural insect-repelling properties.The soap is biodegradable, sulfate-free, and free from artificial fragrances, making it a safe option for both skin and the environment.Versatility for Outdoor UseNobiesse Adventure Soap serves as a multi-functional product for individuals engaging in outdoor activities such as hiking, camping, and fishing. This natural bar soap provides an effective cleansing solution while maintaining skin hydration. It can be used for:Full-body cleansing after time outdoors, offering a plant-based alternative to conventional soaps.Handwashing in natural settings, ensuring a biodegradable and eco-friendly option.Post-activity skincare, helping to remove sweat, dirt, and residue while complementing a natural shampoo bar for a complete cleansing routine.Post-activity skincare, helping to remove sweat, dirt, and residue.Its gentle formulation supports hygiene and insect protection, making it a practical choice for outdoor activities.Commitment to Sustainable SkincareThe Adventure Soap aligns with Nobiesse’s eco-conscious approach to skincare bundle sets and eco-friendly cleaning products. Key sustainability features include:Biodegradable Ingredients – Designed to break down naturally without polluting waterways.Plastic-Free Packaging – Packaged in recyclable and compostable materials.Cruelty-Free & Vegan – Developed without animal testing.Availability & More InformationThe Adventure Soap: Bug & Tick Repellant is available for purchase at Nobiesse's website. It can be used as a standalone product or as part of a skincare bundle set.For more details, visit Nobiesse.com.

