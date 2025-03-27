Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,618 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,559 in the last 365 days.

Nobiesse Introduces Adventure Soap: Bug & Tick Repellent for Natural Outdoor Protection

Nobiesse Pink Baseball Hat Longevity Luxury Skin Care Personal Care

Nobiesse - Longevity is the Ultimate Luxury

Nobiesse Orange Logo skin care personal care wellness longevity

Nobiesse Orange Logo

Nobiesse Adventure Soap: Bug & Tick Repellent offers a natural bar soap solution for outdoor protection, blending botanical cleansing with insect defense.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As tick and mosquito season nears, Nobiesse spotlights its plant-based Adventure Soap: Bug & Tick Repellent, designed for natural outdoor protection. Designed for outdoor enthusiasts, this plant-based soap provides a natural cleansing solution while offering botanical protection against insects.

The Need for Natural Outdoor Protection

As outdoor activities increase during warmer months, so does the exposure to insects that can carry diseases. While many insect repellents contain synthetic ingredients, some consumers prefer plant-based alternatives.

“Nobiesse is dedicated to developing products that support clean beauty and environmental sustainability,” said Matthew Frederick, founder of Nobiesse. “Our Adventure Soap is designed to provide an option for those who want to stay protected outdoors while using products that align with a natural lifestyle.”

Formulation & Ingredients

Nobiesse’s Adventure Soap: Bug & Tick Repellant is made with essential oils known for their natural insect-repelling properties while ensuring gentle cleansing. Key ingredients include:

Citronella Oil – A botanical extract commonly used in natural bug repellents.

Eucalyptus Oil – Traditionally used for its antimicrobial properties.

Tea Tree Oil – Provides additional antimicrobial benefits.

Lemongrass Oil – Used for its fresh scent and natural insect-repelling properties.

The soap is biodegradable, sulfate-free, and free from artificial fragrances, making it a safe option for both skin and the environment.
Versatility for Outdoor Use

Nobiesse Adventure Soap serves as a multi-functional product for individuals engaging in outdoor activities such as hiking, camping, and fishing. This natural bar soap provides an effective cleansing solution while maintaining skin hydration. It can be used for:

Full-body cleansing after time outdoors, offering a plant-based alternative to conventional soaps.

Handwashing in natural settings, ensuring a biodegradable and eco-friendly option.

Post-activity skincare, helping to remove sweat, dirt, and residue while complementing a natural shampoo bar for a complete cleansing routine.

Post-activity skincare, helping to remove sweat, dirt, and residue.

Its gentle formulation supports hygiene and insect protection, making it a practical choice for outdoor activities.
Commitment to Sustainable Skincare

The Adventure Soap aligns with Nobiesse’s eco-conscious approach to skincare bundle sets and eco-friendly cleaning products. Key sustainability features include:

Biodegradable Ingredients – Designed to break down naturally without polluting waterways.

Plastic-Free Packaging – Packaged in recyclable and compostable materials.

Cruelty-Free & Vegan – Developed without animal testing.

Availability & More Information

The Adventure Soap: Bug & Tick Repellant is available for purchase at Nobiesse's website. It can be used as a standalone product or as part of a skincare bundle set.

For more details, visit Nobiesse.com.

Matthew Frederick
Nobiesse Laboratories, LLC
+1 917-224-8124
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Nobiesse Introduces Adventure Soap: Bug & Tick Repellent for Natural Outdoor Protection

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Manufacturing


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more