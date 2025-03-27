Jamie Hinz Discusses the Future of Crypto Onboarding and Stablecoins on Tech Around and Find Out

Jamie Hinz of Privy shares insights on authentication, gaming, and the evolution of stablecoins in the latest episode of Tech Around and Find Out - Powered by Mission Matters Media

In a recent episode of Tech Around and Find Out, Jamie, a key figure at Privy, joined host Calvin to discuss the state of crypto onboarding, stablecoins, and the future of blockchain adoption. The conversation covered Privy’s authentication solutions, the role of gaming in crypto, and emerging trends in decentralized finance (DeFi).

Privy, known for its authentication library that enables seamless user onboarding, has been instrumental in simplifying access to blockchain applications. “You’ve probably used an app that says ‘Sign in with Privy’ without realizing it,” Jamie explained. “We focus on making the developer experience seamless so that users can engage with apps effortlessly.”

A key highlight of the discussion was Privy’s impact on gaming. Jamie cited Pirate Nation and other blockchain-based games as examples of how Privy’s guest account feature allows players to start gaming without needing an immediate crypto wallet. This, she noted, reduces friction and enhances user experience. “We’re seeing high-quality gaming teams integrate crypto for in-game economies, proving that blockchain can be both functional and enjoyable.”

The conversation also explored the growing relevance of stablecoins. Jamie emphasized their increasing role as a preferred financial tool, particularly in global transactions. “Stablecoins are no longer just a narrative; they’re a reality. The fintech world is realizing that they offer significant utility beyond speculation,” she said.

Looking ahead, Jamie and Calvin discussed how Privy envisions a future where onboarding becomes even more intuitive, making crypto accessible to millions of users. “The goal is to eliminate unnecessary barriers so that people don’t have to think about how they’re setting up accounts; they just use the applications,” Jamie noted.

The episode wrapped up with a discussion on the challenges of adoption, from regulatory considerations to the technical hurdles of app-chain ecosystems. Jamie underscored the importance of trust and usability in driving crypto’s next growth phase.

About Privy

Privy is a leading authentication solution provider that simplifies onboarding for crypto applications. By enabling seamless sign-in experiences, Privy empowers developers and users to interact with blockchain technology effortlessly. Privy is dedicated to improving accessibility and security in the decentralized ecosystem.

