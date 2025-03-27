PHILIPPINES, March 27 - Press Release

March 27, 2025 Statement of Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada on the passing of Atty. Estelito "Titong" Mendoza The "Superstar" of lawyers, the lawyers' lawyer—Atty. Estelito "Titong" Mendoza—was truly a cut above the rest. A sui generis. His exceptional track record and tactical brilliance in defending cases were unparalleled, and no one has accomplished what he achieved in the legal profession. My family and I deeply mourn the loss of this esteemed legal luminary who once served as the chief legal counsel of my father, former President Joseph Estrada, during his impeachment trial. He was not merely my father's lawyer but also a dear friend and a pillar of strength during one of the most challenging times for our family. His passing marks the end of an era in Philippine law, where his brilliance, wisdom, expertise, and dedicated government service will forever remain a significant part of our nation's history. To his family, I extend my deepest condolences. Rest in peace, Atty. Titong. Your contributions to our nation will forever be remembered and cherished.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.