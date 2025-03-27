Dino Rizzo Highlights First Saturday Serve Days’ Meaningful Impacts in Local Communities

Dino Rizzo highlights the impact of First Saturday Serve Days, which unite volunteers to provide essential resources and support to families.

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- First Saturday Serve Days are making a lasting impact by bringing together dedicated volunteers to serve families across Alabama. With a strong commitment to helping others, these monthly outreach events provide food, resources, and encouragement to those in need. Dino Rizzo, who has long supported community-driven service efforts, emphasizes the power of collective action in making a difference. The most recent Serve Day focused on literacy and food insecurity, helping students gain access to books and providing groceries to families facing food shortages.

This past month, volunteers at the Alabaster Campus participated in a Read Across America Initiative, where 445 books were distributed to students from a local Title I school. A free book fair was set up, complete with bookmarks and sidewalk chalk, giving children a special and engaging way to celebrate reading. In recognition of Food Insecurity Awareness Month, another team of volunteers organized a grocery giveaway, distributing 17,000 pounds of food to more than 300 families in a designated food desert. These efforts aimed to bring relief to those struggling with access to fresh and nutritious food.

The reach of First Saturday Serve Days extended beyond these efforts. In Auburn, volunteers sewed bonding hearts for NICU babies. In Montgomery, a food outreach event led to more than 80 individuals making faith decisions, with many waiting in line just for prayer. In Tuscaloosa, volunteers provided support to a mother in need. Additionally, teams visited juvenile facilities to share uplifting messages and provide mentorship to young individuals.

The heart behind Serve Days has always been about bringing people together to support one another. Dino Rizzo, who helps guide these efforts through his role at Church of the Highlands and the Association of Related Churches (ARC), believes that simple acts of kindness—whether handing out food, giving books to children, or offering words of encouragement—can create lasting change. He credits the success of these outreach programs to the dedication of volunteers who continue to step up and serve in meaningful ways.

As First Saturday Serve Days continue, the focus remains on expanding efforts and reaching even more people in need. Volunteers are encouraged to join in next month’s initiative to help make an even greater impact.

Dino Rizzo has spent more than three decades in ministry, co-founding Healing Place Church and the global outreach movement, Servolution. He serves as the Executive Director of ARC (Association of Related Churches), helping plant over 1,000 churches worldwide, and is part of the Senior Leadership Team at Church of the Highlands, where he continues to support outreach, missions, and Serve Days.

