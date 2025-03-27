Leading the Digital Transformation: More School Districts Modernize Operations with Incident IQ

ATLANTA, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- School district leaders nationwide are embracing Incident IQ to lead the digital transformation in K-12 operations. By consolidating fragmented systems into a unified, scalable platform, district leadership gains a single source of operational data—essential for informed decision-making, streamlining management, and improving cross-department collaboration. Recent adopters include Spring Branch Independent School District (TX), Glendale Elementary School District (AZ), Marysville School District (WA), and Palo Alto Unified School District (CA), each excited to experience the value of a singular platform to centralize efficiency and accountability.

Spring Branch Independent School District: Streamlining IT Management While Minimizing Disruptions

Spring Branch Independent School District (SBISD) faced challenges with its previous IT service management system, which lacked the flexibility needed for the unique needs of K-12 operations. Faculty and staff struggled with a cumbersome ticketing process, while IT teams dealt with fragmented systems and inconsistent rules. The lack of integration with their asset management system resulted in data silos, hindering accurate tracking and informed decision-making.

After hearing positive feedback from other districts, SBISD adopted Incident IQ’s platform (iiQ Ticketing, iiQ Assets, iiQ HR Service Delivery) to centralize operations, giving district leaders real-time, cross-departmental data. The seamless integration with SBISD’s existing systems improves data accuracy and simplifies staff adoption, helping minimize disruptions. Incident IQ will also support SBISD’s student help desk, reducing IT workload and fostering student development. With the platform’s robust implementation and support, SBISD is positioned for long-term operational success.

Glendale Elementary School District: Eliminating Operational Bottlenecks with a Unified Request Portal

Glendale Elementary School District (GESD) struggled with a system that lacked user-friendliness and visibility into IT and maintenance requests. Inefficient communication processes caused delays in ticket responses, while staff lacked real-time access to critical information without a mobile option in the field.

By adopting Incident IQ’s platform—including iiQ Ticketing, iiQ Assets, iiQ Facilities, iiQ Events, and iiQ HR Service Delivery—GESD now operates through a unified request portal with real-time tracking and mobile functionality. IT and Facilities leaders can proactively manage operations, schedule maintenance, and extend asset lifespan, ensuring a more responsive and efficient learning environment.

Marysville School District: Gaining Visibility into Assets to Empower Data-Driven Decisions

Marysville School District (MSD) faced operational challenges due to staff shortages and limited asset tracking capabilities, making it difficult to justify resource allocation.

After receiving several recommendations from IT Director Bob McLaughlin, the district selected Incident IQ (iiQ Ticketing, iiQ Assets, iiQ Resources) as its single platform for operational management. District leaders gain a comprehensive view of all operations in real-time, helping them make data-driven decisions and improve accountability across the district, especially useful during state audits.

“Incident IQ has fundamentally changed the landscape of the complicated and never-ending vacuum of time and energy known as resource management,” said Bob McLaughlin, I.T. Manager, Marysville School District. “Having the ability to utilize a common system across our district to reserve resources, assign devices, manage fines and fees, onboard staff, audit, provide a robust ticketing system with advanced workflows, and even integrate with our key applications like JAMF Pro and Google for device management and SSO is an absolute game changer. Everyone will thank you - even your state auditors.”

Palo Alto Unified School District: Consolidating Systems for a Seamless Experience Across Teams

Palo Alto Unified School District (PAUSD) had been using iiQ Assets to manage their inventory but relied on separate, disconnected systems for help desk and maintenance workflows. This created communication gaps and inefficiencies in work order management.

PAUSD is now consolidating systems by implementing iiQ Ticketing and iiQ Facilities, providing staff with an integrated platform that creates a seamless experience across departments. The district looks forward to automated work order assignments, interactive dashboards, and preventive maintenance scheduling to accelerate facilities operations.

Empowering Districts for Long-Term Success

As districts continue their digital transformation, Incident IQ provides an essential foundation for modernizing operations and equipping leadership with a single source of truth to drive informed decision-making. With a growing list of success stories, Incident IQ is committed to developing products that evolve with the growing demands of school districts, ensuring long-term operational success.

For more information about Incident IQ and how its platform supports K-12 operations, visit incidentiq.com .

About Incident IQ:

Incident IQ is the leading workflow management platform built exclusively for K-12 schools, providing district leaders with visibility and efficiency across administrative teams. Trusted by over 1,900 districts, Incident IQ powers mission-critical services for more than 12 million students and educators nationwide. By connecting technology and operational workflows, Incident IQ enables schools to streamline processes, reduce administrative burdens, and focus on what matters most—student learning.

