BeyondSpring Files 2024 Annual Report on Form 10-K

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ: BYSI) (“BeyondSpring” or the “Company”), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative cancer therapies, today announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 27, 2025. The annual report on Form 10-K, which contains the Company’s audited consolidated financial statements, can be accessed on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website at www.beyondspringpharma.com under “Financials & Filings” in the Investors section.

The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing its audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request. Requests should be directed to Investor Relations, BeyondSpring Inc., 100 Campus Drive, Suite 410, Florham Park, NJ 07932 USA.

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ: BYSI) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class therapies for high unmet medical needs. Its lead asset, Plinabulin, is in late-stage clinical development as an anti-cancer agent in NSCLC and a range of cancer indications. Plinabulin’s novel mechanism of action as a dendritic cell maturation agent supports both anti-cancer activity and immune modulation, offering a unique approach to resensitizing tumors to checkpoint inhibitors. Learn more at beyondspringpharma.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that are not historical facts. Words such as “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “believe,” “design,” “may,” “future,” “estimate,” “predict,” “objective,” “goal,” or variations thereof and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on BeyondSpring’s current knowledge and its present beliefs and expectations regarding possible future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of several factors including, but not limited to, difficulties raising the anticipated amount needed to finance the Company’s future operations on terms acceptable to the Company, if at all, unexpected results of clinical trials, delays or denial in regulatory approval process, results that do not meet the Company’s expectations regarding the potential safety, the ultimate efficacy or clinical utility of the Company’s product candidates, increased competition in the market, the Company’s ability to meet Nasdaq’s continued listing requirements, and other risks described in BeyondSpring’s most recent Form 10-K on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements made herein speak only as of the date of this release and BeyondSpring undertakes no obligation to update publicly such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as otherwise required by law.

