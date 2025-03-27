Kaspi.kz to acquire Rabobank Group’s Turkish subsidiary Rabobank A.Ş.

ALMATY, Kazakhstan, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (“Kaspi.kz” NASDAQ: KSPI) has signed a share purchase agreement with Rabobank Group, relating to the purchase of Rabobank’s Turkish subsidiary Rabobank A.Ş.

The transaction is not material. Rabobank A.Ş. is a fully licensed bank in Turkiye which has neither borrowing or depositing clients nor a branch network.

The closing of the transaction is pending the receipt of required regulatory approvals and satisfaction of all customary closing conditions.

About Kaspi.kz

Kaspi.kz’s mission is to improve people’s lives by developing innovative mobile products and services. To deliver upon this we operate a unique two-sided Super App model – Kaspi.kz Super App for consumers and Kaspi Pay Super App for merchants.

Through these Super Apps consumers and merchants can access our leading Payments, Marketplace, and Fintech Platforms. All our services are designed to be highly relevant to users’ everyday needs and enable consumers and merchants to connect and transact between themselves.

The combination of a large, highly engaged consumer and merchant base, best-in-class, highly relevant digital products and a capex lite approach, results in strong top-line growth, a profitable business model and enables us to continue innovating, delighting our users and fulfilling our mission.

Harvard Business School has written two case studies on Kaspi.kz which it continues to teach to its MBA students.

Kaspi.kz has been listed on Nasdaq since January 2024.

For further information

David Ferguson, david.ferguson@kaspi.kz +44 7427 751 275

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.