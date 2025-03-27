Submit Release
Sachem Capital Reports Full Year 2024 Results

- Company to Host Webcast and Conference Call -

BRANFORD, Conn., March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSE American: SACH), a real estate lender specializing in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of loans secured by first mortgages on real property, today announced its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2024.

John Villano, CPA, Sachem Capital’s Chief Executive Officer commented, “We remain focused on effectively managing our loan portfolio and protecting our capital as we continue our efforts to navigate challenging financial and real estate markets. These efforts include managing our debt load and the associated carrying costs and selling non-performing loans, which should reduce the allowances for credit losses that have been a drag on earnings. We continue to evaluate attractive opportunities to invest capital while maintaining a disciplined capital allocation approach. With our experienced team, we remain confident that growth will return as we leverage strong industry relationships and work to increase shareholder value.”

Results of operations for year ended December 31, 2024

Total revenue was $57.5 million compared to $64.7 million in 2023. The decline in revenue was primarily due to fewer originations and a reduction in the number of loans held for investment. Also, interest income, fee income from loans and other investment income was lower compared to 2023. Interest income in 2024 was $43.2 million compared to $49.3 million for 2023. On the other hand, income from partnership investments increased approximately 48.8%, year-over-year.

Total operating costs and expenses for 2024 were $75.3 million compared to $49.7 million in 2023. The change was primarily due to an increase of $21.3 million in provision for credit losses and a $1.9 million increase in general and administrative expenses. These increases were offset by lower interest and amortization expense of $1.4 million.

Net loss attributable to common shareholders for 2024 was $43.9 million, or $0.93 per share compared to net income attributable to common shareholders of $12.1 million, or $0.27 per share for 2023.

Balance Sheet

Total assets as of the year ended December 31, 2024 were $492.0 million compared to $620.9 million as of December 31, 2023. The change was primarily due to net reduction in loans held for investment by $130.5 million. Total liabilities as of December 31, 2024 were $310.3 million compared to $390.8 million as of December 31, 2023, with the primary decreases coming from the repayment of unsubordinated unsecured five year notes that matured in 2024, in the aggregate principal amount of $58.3 million, and the paydown of lines of credit balances in the aggregate amount of $21.8 million.

Total indebtedness at year-end was $301.2 million. This includes: $226.5 million of notes payable (net of $3.7 million of deferred financing costs) and $74.7 million aggregate outstanding principal amount of the amounts due under various credit facilities and the mortgage loan on the Company’s office building.

Total shareholders’ equity at year-end 2024 was $181.7 million compared to $230.1 million at year-end 2023. The change was primarily due to an operational total net loss for the year of $39.6 million and preferred and common stock dividends declared and paid of $15.7 million.

Dividends

Over the course of 2024, the Company paid an aggregate of $4.3 million in dividends to holders of its Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock and $11.4 million to the holders of its common shares.

On February 24, 2025, the Company declared a dividend of $0.484375 per share on the Series A Preferred Stock, payable on March 31, 2025 to Series A Preferred Stock shareholders of record on March 15, 2025.

On March 6, 2025, the Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.05 per common share payable to common shareholders of record on March 17, 2025. The dividend is expected to be paid March 31, 2025.

The Company currently operates and qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for federal income taxes and intends to continue to qualify and operate as a REIT. Under federal income tax rules, a REIT is required to distribute a minimum of 90% of taxable income each year to its shareholders, and the Company intends to comply with this requirement for the current year.

Investor Conference Webcast and Call

The Company is hosting a webcast and conference call Thursday, March 27, 2025 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time, to discuss in greater detail its financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2024. A webcast of the call may be accessed on the Company’s website at https://sachemcapitalcorp.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.

Interested parties can access the conference call via telephone by dialing toll free 877-704-4453 for U.S. callers or +1-201-389-0920 for international callers.

Replay

The webcast will also be archived on the Company’s website and a telephone replay of the call will be available through Thursday, April 10, 2025, and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 for U.S. callers or +1 412-317-6671 for international callers and by entering replay passcode: 13750432.

About Sachem Capital Corp

Sachem Capital Corp. is a mortgage REIT that specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of loans secured by first mortgages on real property. It offers short-term (i.e., three years or less) secured, nonbanking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, development, rehabilitation, or improvement of properties. The Company’s primary underwriting criteria is a conservative loan to value ratio. The properties securing the loans are generally classified as residential or commercial real estate and, typically, are held for resale or investment. Each loan is secured by a first mortgage lien on real estate and is personally guaranteed by the principal(s) of the borrower. The Company also makes opportunistic real estate purchases apart from its lending activities.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, strategy and plans, and our expectations for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to several risks, uncertainties and assumptions as described in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2024 to be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on or before March 31, 2025. Because of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, any forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this press release may not occur. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Neither the Company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any duty to update any of these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements as well as others made in this press release. You should evaluate all forward-looking statements made by the Company in the context of these risks and uncertainties.

SACHEM CAPITAL CORP.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share data)
             
       Years Ended
    December 31,
    2024    2023 
Assets     (unaudited)       (audited)  
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 18,066     $ 12,598  
Investment securities (at fair value)     1,517       37,776  
Loans held for investment (net of deferred loan fees of $1,950 and $4,647)     375,041       494,588  
Allowance for credit losses     (18,470 )     (7,523 )
Loans held for investments, net of allowances for credit losses     356,571       487,065  
Loans held for sale (net, of valuation allowance of $4,880 and $0)     10,970        
Interest and fees receivable, net     3,768       8,475  
Due from borrowers, net     5,150       5,597  
Real estate owned, net     18,574       3,462  
Investments in limited liability companies     53,942       43,036  
Investments in rental real estate, net     14,032       10,554  
Property and equipment, net     3,222       3,373  
Other assets     6,164       8,956  
Total assets   $ 491,976     $ 620,892  
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity            
Liabilities:            
Notes payable (net of deferred financing costs of $3,713 and $6,048)   $ 226,526     $ 282,353  
Repurchase agreements     33,708       26,461  
Mortgage payable     1,002       1,081  
Lines of credit     40,000       61,792  
Accrued dividends payable           5,144  
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities     4,377       2,322  
Advances from borrowers     4,047       10,998  
Below market lease intangible     665       665  
Total liabilities     310,325       390,816  
Commitments and Contingencies            
Shareholders’ equity:            
Preferred shares - $.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; 2,903,000 shares designated as Series A Preferred Stock; 2,306,748 and 2,029,923 shares of Series A Preferred Stock issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively     2       2  
Common stock - $.001 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 46,965,306 and 46,765,483 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively     47       47  
Additional paid-in capital     256,956       249,826  
Accumulated other comprehensive income           316  
Cumulative net earnings     35,518       75,089  
Cumulative dividends paid     (110,872 )     (95,204 )
Total shareholders’ equity     181,651       230,076  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 491,976     $ 620,892  


SACHEM CAPITAL CORP.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
             
    Years Ended
    December 31, 
       2024   2023
Revenues     (unaudited)       (audited)  
Interest income from loans   $ 43,154     $ 49,265  
Fee income from loans     8,594       10,699  
Income from limited liability company investments     5,239       3,522  
Other investment income     391       1,209  
Other income     122       54  
Total revenues     57,500       64,749  
             
Operating expenses            
Interest and amortization of deferred financing costs     27,798       29,190  
Compensation and employee benefits     6,824       6,932  
General and administrative expenses     6,841       4,955  
Provision for credit losses related to available-for-sale debt securities           809  
Provision for credit losses related to loans held for investment     26,928       5,588  
Change in valuation allowance, loans held for sale     4,880        
Impairment loss on real estate owned     492       794  
(Gain) loss on sale of real estate and property and equipment, net     (439 )     88  
Other expenses     1,952       1,354  
Total operating expenses     75,276       49,710  
Operating (loss) income before other (loss) income     (17,776 )     15,039  
             
Other (loss) income            
Gain on equity securities     178       860  
Loss on sale of loans     (21,973 )      
Total other (loss) income, net     (21,795 )     860  
Net (loss) income     (39,571 )     15,899  
Preferred stock dividend     (4,304 )     (3,795 )
Net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders   $ (43,875 )   $ 12,104  
             
Basic (loss) earnings per Common Share   $ (0.93 )   $ 0.27  
Diluted (loss) earnings per Common Share   $ (0.93 )   $ 0.27  
Basic weighted average Common Shares outstanding     47,413,012       44,244,988  
Diluted weighted average Common Shares outstanding     47,413,012       44,244,988  


SACHEM CAPITAL CORP.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
             
    Years Ended
    December 31,
       2024       2023 
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES     (unaudited)       (audited)  
Net (loss) income   $ (39,571 )   $ 15,899  
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities:            
Amortization of deferred financing costs     2,456       2,415  
Depreciation expense     372       266  
Write-off of other assets - pre-offering costs           477  
Stock-based compensation     863       823  
Provision for credit losses related to available-for-sale debt securities           809  
Provision for credit losses related to loans held for investment     26,928       5,588  
Change in valuation allowance, loans held for sale     4,880        
Loss on sale of Loans     21,973        
Impairment loss on real estate owned     492       794  
(Gain) loss on sale of real estate and property and equipment, net     (439 )     88  
(Gain) on equity securities     (178 )     (860 )
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:            
Interest and fees receivable, net     1,574       (2,285 )
Other assets     2,656       (3,596 )
Due from borrowers, net     (689 )     (334 )
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities     1,132       374  
Deferred loan fees revenue     (2,697 )     287  
Advances from borrowers     (6,951 )     1,106  
Total adjustments and operating changes     52,372       5,952  
NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES     12,801       21,851  
             
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES              
Purchase of investment securities     (7,767 )     (30,415 )
Proceeds from the sale of investment securities     43,964       18,120  
Purchase of interests in limited liability companies     (18,271 )     (13,896 )
Proceeds from limited liability companies returns of capital     7,310       1,661  
Proceeds from sale of loans, net     36,122        
Proceeds from sale of real estate owned     2,613       450  
Acquisitions of and improvements to real estate owned     (510 )     (229 )
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment           1,299  
Purchase of property and equipment     (203 )     (784 )
Improvements in investment in rental real estate     (3,496 )     (10,845 )
Principal disbursements for loans     (134,298 )     (204,885 )
Principal collections on loans     154,654       167,036  
NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES     80,118       (72,488 )
             
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES              
Proceeds from lines of credit     27,959       58,204  
Repayments on lines of credit     (49,751 )      
Proceeds from repurchase agreements     19,055       14,028  
Repayments of repurchase agreements     (11,808 )     (30,100 )
(Repayment of) proceeds from mortgage payable     (79 )     331  
Dividends paid on Common Shares     (16,507 )     (21,933 )
Dividends paid on Series A Preferred Stock     (4,304 )     (3,795 )
Proceeds from issuance of common shares, net of expenses     2,050       20,450  
Repurchase of Common Shares     (1,489 )     (226 )
Proceeds from issuance of Series A Preferred Stock, net of expenses     5,706       2,563  
Repayment of notes payable     (58,283 )      
NET CASH (USED IN) PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES     (87,451 )     39,522  
             
NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS     5,468       (11,115 )
             
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - BEGINNING OF PERIOD     12,598       23,713  
             
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - END OF PERIOD   $ 18,066     $ 12,598  

