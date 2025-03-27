NetSfere Unveils the World's First Enterprise-Ready Quantum-Proof Secure Communication Platform – Setting a New Standard in Enterprise Cybersecurity

As quantum threats become a reality, NetSfere upgrades to the most advanced ML-KEM (Kyber-1024) quantum-resistant encryption—mandated by U.S. federal agencies and aligned with global cybersecurity initiatives across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

CHICAGO, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetSfere , a global provider of next-generation secure and compliant messaging and mobility solutions, is at the forefront of quantum-proof communications, becoming the industry’s exclusive quantum-secure encrypted platform with ML-KEM (Kyber-1024) quantum-resistant encryption. The new security deployment ensures that the workplace communication platform remains safe from emerging threats posed by quantum computing. Building on its recently launched AI-driven innovations, this advancement reinforces NetSfere’s unwavering commitment to future-proofing workplace communication—empowering enterprises with absolute IT control, compliance-driven security, and quantum-proof encryption.

By implementing the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST)-approved FIPS 203 ML-KEM (Kyber-1024) encryption, NetSfere has established a groundbreaking solution that meets not only the latest U.S. federal agency requirements but also aligns with international security standards. The platform's launch supports global Post-Quantum security initiatives, including the European Union's coordinated roadmap for transitioning to post-quantum cryptography, where 18 EU member states have emphasized the urgency of quantum resilience in public digital infrastructure.

Traditional cryptographic protections are no longer acceptable as quantum computing advances and becomes commercially available to hackers, rendering sensitive business communications vulnerable to cyberattacks. Although the breakthroughs in quantum computing offer great potential for innovation and efficiency, the data security risk increases substantially. Enterprises worldwide are now susceptible to the widespread ‘Hack Now, Decrypt Later’ behavior. The rise of these technologies necessitates forward-thinking solutions to safeguard sensitive data, intellectual property, and employee privacy.

Forrester’s March 2025 report titled, “Quantum Security Isn’t Hype, Every Security Leader Needs It,” states, “quantum security will impact all areas of security including certificate and key management, data encryption and digital signatures, transport layer security and secure comms, and authentication. This demands that orgs have a plan for building in crypto agility and build a security architecture that can securely operate in a post-quantum world, even if quantum computing is still several years away."

NetSfere’s cutting-edge platform incorporates quantum-proof encryption protocols, providing enterprises worldwide in healthcare, finance and legal industries with a secure and resilient complete messaging platform that will continue to protect data even as quantum computing evolves. NetSfere’s approach ensures that businesses are equipped with the most secure structure to defend against the challenges of tomorrow’s quantum era.

As per Ellie Brown, Research Analyst at 451 Research S&P Global Market Intelligence, "recent jumps in quantum computing progress, along with major announcements such as the post-quantum cryptography transition guide from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), are providing enterprises with a glimpse at a quantum-enabled future and emphasizing the real possibility that quantum computation will pose a near-term problem for widely used encryption methods. With quantum computation progressing rapidly, the runway to achieve a quantum-secure future is growing ever shorter, spurring a heightened sense of urgency in the adoption of quantum-safe and post-quantum encryption techniques.” [1]

“We recognize the magnitude of the potential threats quantum computing hacking poses to enterprises across the globe,” said Anurag Lal, CEO of NetSfere. “What we’ve developed sets the new standard for cybersecurity in a post-quantum world. In addition to our true end-to-end encryption, our platform also uses quantum-resistant algorithms and gives users the option to only converse with others who are also quantum protected. We’ve worked diligently with industry leaders and researchers to enhance our security protocols.”

For more information about NetSfere’s quantum-proof, secure and compliant communication solutions, visit https://www.netsfere.com/ .

[1] 451 Research S&P Global Market Intelligence, Quantum's advances come with major cybersecurity implications December 19, 2024

About NetSfere

NetSfere is a next-generation secure enterprise communication platform, delivering AI-powered, quantum-resilient messaging to safeguard mission-critical communications in an era of evolving cyber threats. A product of Infinite Convergence Solutions, Inc., NetSfere’s global, cloud-based service offers end-to-end encrypted messaging, real-time collaboration, compliance-driven security features, location-based controls, and comprehensive IT administrative oversight and control. The platform is backed by strategic partnerships with Deutsche Telekom GmbH, one of the world’s leading telecommunications companies, and NTT Ltd., a global ICT service provider, enabling organizations worldwide to deploy secure, compliant, and AI-driven communication solutions.

Leveraging Infinite Convergence’s legacy of delivering carrier-grade mobility solutions, NetSfere’s technology supports over 500 million subscribers and processes more than a trillion messages annually. The platform is fully compliant with global regulatory standards, including GDPR, HIPAA, SOC2, Sarbanes-Oxley, ISO 27001, and more, ensuring enterprises meet the highest security and compliance requirements.

Infinite Convergence Solutions has offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, India, and Singapore. Learn more at www.netsfere.com.

Media Contact

Erica Torres

Uproar by Moburst for NetSfere

erica.torres@moburst.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.