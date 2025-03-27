TScan Therapeutics Appoints Commercial Leader Stephen Camiolo as Senior Vice President, Market Access

Mr. Camiolo brings to TScan demonstrated commercial readiness and cell therapy launch experience

WALTHAM, Mass., March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TCRX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of T cell receptor (TCR)-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer, today announced the appointment of Stephen Camiolo as Senior Vice President, Market Access. Mr. Camiolo brings to TScan over 25 years of experience in market access, reimbursement, pricing strategy, sales, marketing, and account management across the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries.

“We are delighted to welcome Stephen to TScan at this stage of growth for the Company,” said Gavin MacBeath, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer. “His robust commercial leadership experience includes over 16 successful product launches across multiple disease areas, of which three were cell therapies. This expertise is invaluable as we prepare to launch a pivotal trial of TSC-101 to treat residual disease and prevent relapse in patients with AML, ALL, and MDS later this year and continue to advance enrollment in our PLEXI-T™ solid tumor program.”

“I am eager to join TScan ahead of a truly transformative time for the Company, which is bolstered by the impressive progress achieved across its clinical-stage pipeline in the past year,” said Mr. Camiolo. “With multiple critical milestones on the horizon, I look forward to working closely with the team and using my cell therapy launch experience to support TScan in its mission to deliver life-changing TCR-T therapies to patients fighting a variety of heme and solid tumor malignancies.”

Mr. Camiolo was most recently Vice President, National Cell Therapy Account Teams at Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., where he led his team in the strategic launch of AMTAGVI®, the first cell therapy to treat solid tumor cancer. Earlier, Mr. Camiolo served as Head of Market Access Operations, Distribution, and Pricing at Iovance, and was responsible for the trade and distribution strategy for multiple therapeutics. Before joining Iovance, Mr. Camiolo was Vice President, Market Access, Pricing, and Interim Head of Commercial at CRISPR Therapeutics AG, where he led the Company’s global market access, reimbursement, and pricing strategy functions for various allogeneic CAR-T programs. Mr. Camiolo has also held sales and marketing roles of increasing responsibility at Gilead Sciences, Inc., and was appointed Executive Director, Market Access Strategy, Pricing, and National Accounts at Kite Pharma, Inc., following its acquisition by Gilead in 2017. Mr. Camiolo began his career at Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation and holds a B.S.N. from Spalding University.

About TScan Therapeutics, Inc.

TScan is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of T cell receptor (TCR)-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The Company’s lead TCR-T therapy candidates are in development for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to prevent relapse following allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation (the ALLOHA™ Phase 1 heme trial). The Company has developed and continues to expand its ImmunoBank, the Company’s repository of therapeutic TCRs that recognize diverse targets and are associated with multiple HLA types, to provide customized multiplex TCR-T therapies for patients with a variety of cancers (the PLEXI-T™ Phase 1 solid tumor trial). The Company is currently enrolling patients into both clinical programs.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, express or implied statements regarding the Company’s plans, progress, expectations, and timing relating to the Company’s hematologic malignancies program, including initiation of registrational trials; the Company’s plans, progress, expectations and timing relating to the Company’s solid tumor program, including enrolling and dosing patients; the progress of the hematologic malignancies and solid tumor programs being indicative or predictive of the success of each program; the Company’s current and future research and development plans or expectations; and the potential benefits of any of the Company’s proprietary platforms, multiplexing, or current or future product candidates in treating patients. TScan intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In “anticipate,” “project,” “target,” “design,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “plan,” “on track,” or similar expressions or the negative of those terms. Such forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations that involve risks, changes in circumstances, assumptions, and uncertainties. The express or implied forward-looking statements included in this release are only predictions and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, without limitation: the beneficial characteristics, safety, efficacy, therapeutic effects and potential advantages of TScan’s TCR-T therapy product candidates; TScan’s expectations regarding its preclinical studies being predictive of clinical trial results; TScan’s approved INDs being indicative or predictive of bringing TScan closer to its goal of providing customized TCR-T therapies to treat patients with cancer; the timing of the launch, initiation, progress, expected results and announcements of TScan’s preclinical studies, clinical trials and its research and development programs; TScan’s ability to enroll patients for its clinical trials within its expected timeline; TScan’s plans relating to developing and commercializing its TCR-T therapy product candidates, if approved, including sales strategy; estimates of the size of the addressable market for TScan’s TCR-T therapy product candidates; TScan’s manufacturing capabilities and the scalable nature of its manufacturing process; TScan’s estimates regarding expenses, future milestone payments and revenue, capital requirements and needs for additional financing; TScan’s expectations regarding competition; TScan’s anticipated growth strategies; TScan’s ability to attract or retain key personnel; TScan’s ability to establish and maintain development partnerships and collaborations; TScan’s expectations regarding federal, state and foreign regulatory requirements; TScan’s ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for its proprietary platform technology and our product candidates; the sufficiency of TScan’s existing capital resources to fund its future operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements; and other factors that are described in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of TScan’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any other filings that TScan has made or may make with the SEC in the future. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release represent TScan’s views only as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Except as required by law, TScan explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Contacts

Heather Savelle

TScan Therapeutics, Inc.

VP, Investor Relations

857-399-9840

hsavelle@tscan.com

Maghan Meyers

Argot Partners

212-600-1902

TScan@argotpartners.com

