Planet 13 Announces Grand Opening of Port Richey Dispensary in the Tampa Bay Region

Las Vegas, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (CSE: PLTH) (OTCQX: PLNH) (“Planet 13” or the “Company”), a leading vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis company, today announced the grand opening of its 31st Florida dispensary in Port Richey. Located at 6939 Ridge Road, this 3,465-square-foot dispensary will host its grand opening on March 28 and 29, 2025. Festivities will kick off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Greater Pasco Chamber of Commerce at 8:45 a.m. on Friday, March 28. Throughout the event, guests can enjoy live music from a local DJ and connect with an on-site local doctor providing information about how to obtain a medical card.

“We are eager to expand our presence in Florida and in the rapid-growth Tampa Bay region with the opening of Planet 13 Port Richey,” said Larry Scheffler, Co-CEO of Planet 13. “This location is strategically positioned on Ridge Road, a major arterial route with high visibility and accessibility. We look forward to bringing our best-in-class cannabis products and unmatched customer service to the residents of Pasco County and beyond.”

Open Monday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. 365 days a year, Planet 13 Port Richey offers a welcoming, modern retail space curated to provide patients with an exceptional shopping experience. With its prime location amidst established retail centers and residential neighborhoods, the dispensary is poised to serve the growing medical cannabis community in one of Florida’s fastest-expanding regions.

Explore Planet 13 Port Richey and discover why Planet 13 is a leader in the cannabis industry. Online orders can be placed for fast and convenient pickup at https://planet13.com/dispensary-port-richey-fl/

About Planet 13

Planet 13 (https://planet13.com) is a vertically integrated cannabis company, with award-winning cultivation, production and dispensary operations across its locations in California, Nevada, Illinois, and Florida. Home to the nation's largest dispensary, located just off The Strip in Las Vegas, Planet 13 continues to expand its footprint with the recent debut of its first consumption lounge in Las Vegas, DAZED!, the opening of its first Illinois dispensary in Waukegan, bringing unparalleled cannabis experiences to the Chicago metro area. Planet 13 operates 31 dispensaries across Florida, a key market in its expansive footprint, bringing its total to 35 locations nationwide. Planet 13's mission is to build a recognizable global brand known for world-class dispensary operations and innovative cannabis products. Licensed cannabis activity is legal in the states Planet 13 operates in but remains illegal under U.S. federal law. Planet 13's shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol PLTH and are quoted on the OTCQX under the symbol PLNH. To learn more, visit planet13.com and follow Planet 13 on X @ShopPlanet13 and on Instagram @planet13official_.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are often, but not always, identified by phrases such "plans", "expects", "proposed", "may", "could", "would", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate to the announcement of a dispensary opening. Such forward-looking statements reflect what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions and accordingly readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon such forward-looking statements and that actual results may vary from such forward-looking statements. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results to differ include, among others, those assumptions, risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and any of the Company's subsequent periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release and we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements should they change, except as required by law. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

For further inquiries, please contact:

Planet 13 Investors :

Robert Groesbeck or Larry Scheffler

Co-Chief Executive Officers

ir@planet13lasvegas.com

Planet 13 Media :

Colin Trethewey / PRmediaNow Communications

Colin@PRmediaNow.com

