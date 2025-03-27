Submit Release
Skyvia Helps Simply Contact Boost Productivity by 15% and Cut Costs by 10% with Dataflow Automation

PRAGUE, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyvia, the most comprehensive data integration platform, has introduced Simply Contact’s success story of automating dataflows, streamlining analytics, and improving performance using its no-code solution.

By connecting Zendesk with Salesforce and other CRM systems, Simply Contact achieved a 15% boost in productivity, a 10% reduction in data management costs, and over a 3% increase in customer satisfaction.

Simply Contact, a global BPO provider supporting the fintech, retail, logistics, and travel industries, manages thousands of customer interactions daily. With each client using different systems for calls, messaging, and support, consolidating data and reporting on customer satisfaction and agent efficiency became increasingly complex.

Skyvia enabled Simply Contact to centralize communication data, automate reporting, and extract real-time insights — without requiring additional development resources. The platform’s ETL functionality allowed the team to connect Zendesk with Salesforce and other CRMs, transforming data into actionable metrics across all client accounts.

“Skyvia has significantly enhanced data processing efficiency, so the company receives the most up-to-date information 20% faster,” shared the Simply Contact team.

These improvements have helped Simply Contact reduce routine inquiry volume, scale support during seasonal demand spikes of up to 200%, and enhance self-service capabilities for end users. The full case study is available on the company website.

