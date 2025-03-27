Submit Release
Re: VT Route 100 N / US Route 4 Killington

Roadway is reopened.



Christina LeTourneau

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

Vermont State Police

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Westminster, VT 05158

802-722-4600

802-722-4690-FAX

 

State of Vermont  

Department of Public Safety  

Vermont State Police  

Rutland Barracks 

  

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

  

The intersection of VT Route 100 N / US Route 4 in Killington is CLOSED  due to a MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH. 

 

This incident is expected to last for UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.  Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.    

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.   

  

Please drive carefully.  




