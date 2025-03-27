Ragnarok V: Returns Official Launching in Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines on March 27, 2025

Seoul, South Korea, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) (“Gravity” or “Company”), a developer and publisher of online and mobile games, announced that Gravity Game Tech Co., Ltd., Gravity's wholly-owned subsidiary, officially launched Ragnarok V: Returns, a 3D MMORPG Mobile and PC game, in Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines on March 27, 2025.

Ragnarok V: Returns was first launched in Southeast Asia, excluding Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines in December 2024 and has since maintained stable service. During the CBT conducted in March 2024 for Southeast Asia and Korea, the game attracted over 20,000 users on the first day alone, with sustained participation and strong engagement until the test concluded, demonstrating its popularity. Ragnarok V: Returns is available for download in Google Play and Apple App Store in Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines and by installing PC version from official website. It is also available for download in Huawei App Gallery in entire Southeast Asia.

Gravity stated, “We are delighted to officially launch Ragnarok V: Returns to all regions in Southeast Asia with this launch in Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines. Building on the support from local users during the CBT in 2024, we have prepared a variety of events and look forward to your continued interest and participation”.

[Gravity Official Website]

http://www.gravity.co.kr

[Gravity Game Tech Official Website]

https://gravity.co.th

[Ragnarok V: Returns Google Play Download Page]

https://ragnarokvreturns.go.link/dX1TQ

[Ragnarok V: Returns Apple App Store Download Page]

https://ragnarokvreturns.go.link/dX1TQ

[Ragnarok V: Returns Huawei App Gallery Download Page]

https://appgallery.cloud.huawei.com/ag/n/orderappdetail/C110273477

[Ragnarok V: Returns Official Website]

https://www.rov-sea.com/

[Ragnarok V: Returns Official Facebook Page]

https://www.facebook.com/ROVreturns

[Ragnarok V: Returns Official Thai Facebook Page]

https://www.facebook.com/RagnarokV.TH

[Ragnarok V: Returns Official Discord Community]

https://discord.com/invite/bJZKdP8ARy

About GRAVITY Co., Ltd. ---------------------------------------------------

Gravity is a developer and publisher of online and mobile games. Gravity’s principal product, Ragnarok Online, is a popular online game in many markets, including Japan and Taiwan, and is currently commercially offered in 91 regions. For more information about Gravity, please visit http://www.gravity.co.kr.

