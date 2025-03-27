‘Cusp of New Era’ — Jitterbit Study Shows Growing Appetite for AI, Automation to Solve ‘Data Divide,’ Resource Constraints

Jitterbit 2025 Automation Benchmark Report reveals 97% of IT decision-makers ready to empower, collaborate with line-of-business leaders to drive end-to-end automation

ALAMEDA, Calif., March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jitterbit, a global leader in accelerating business transformation for enterprise systems, today unveiled the findings of The 2025 Automation Benchmark Report: Insights from IT Leaders on Enterprise Automation & the Future of AI-Driven Businesses. The survey, which gathered insights from 1,000 IT decision-makers in the U.S. and U.K., reveals the growing appetite for using AI to implement enterprise automation, but highlights lack of resources and security concerns as challenges to overcome.

“The path to success is clear: businesses must break down data silos and automate workflows to thrive in the age of AI," said Jitterbit President and CEO Bill Conner. "While many organizations still struggle to find the resources across IT, IS, and line-of-business teams to bridge this 'data divide,' the opportunity for those who can is immense. We're on the cusp of a new era of efficiency and innovation, driven by true end-to-end AI automation.”

The study, conducted by Censuswide Research, reveals that IT and line-of-business teams are increasingly aligned in their efforts to close the data gap and drive greater collaboration to alleviate IT bottlenecks and offload growing demands on IT teams. And while enterprises are racing to leverage AI-driven automation and application development, resources, security concerns and integration hurdles remain obstacles. Key findings include:

A Growing ‘Data Divide’

67% of enterprises today deploy over 500 applications, creating significant data silos.

70% of resource demand for enterprise automation falls to IT teams.

99% of IT leaders acknowledge the need for seamless integration and automation, yet 71% still lack a unified platform to achieve it.

Increasing Importance of Self-Sufficiency for Line-of-Business Leaders

97% of IT leaders recognize the importance of empowering non-technical users to build, deploy, and maintain applications and integrations, ensuring faster time to value.

Agentic AI on the Horizon

99% of enterprises have integrated AI into their operations; early-adopter organizations increasingly see agentic AI as the next frontier.

31% of enterprises are already planning for agentic AI, signaling the next wave of autonomous decision-making enterprise AI solutions, which require end-to-end AI automation.

IT’s Biggest Challenges

Cybersecurity, data privacy, scaling, resources and compliance remain the top concerns for IT leaders navigating the AI-powered automation landscape.

50% of IT leaders cite vulnerabilities in AI-powered, third-party integrations as their top data security concern. This underscores the urgent need for robust AI security protocols, platform security controls and accountability processes.

“Legacy automation, designed to execute isolated tasks, is no longer sufficient enough to keep up with modern business demands,” said Jitterbit CTO Manoj Chaudhary. “Agentic AI is driving a fundamental shift — moving from task-based automation to intelligent automation with adaptive workflows that drive real business outcomes. By leveraging AI-driven decision-making, enterprises can break free from data silos and IT bottlenecks, enabling seamless end-to-end automation.”

Access the full study, The 2025 Automation Benchmark Report: Insights from IT Leaders on Enterprise Automation & the Future of AI-Driven Businesses, by visiting: https://www.jitterbit.com/ebook/2025-automation-benchmark-report. Gain deeper insights into how enterprises are embracing end-to-end automation, understand the strategies they’re using to overcome integration challenges, and know what is on the horizon for the future of AI-infused automation and application development.

About Jitterbit, Inc.

For organizations ready to modernize and innovate, Jitterbit provides a unified AI-infused low code platform for integration, orchestration, automation, and app development that accelerates business transformation, boosts productivity, and unlocks value. The Jitterbit Harmony platform, including iPaaS, API Manager, App Builder and EDI, future-proofs operations, simplifies complexity and drives innovation for organizations globally. Learn more at www.jitterbit.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

