Garden of Europe: A Quick and Healthy Kiwi and Apple Smoothie

JERUSALEM, ISRAEL, March 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of the Garden of Europe Program, we are excited to share a simple and nutritious recipe that highlights the exceptional quality and taste of European kiwis and apples. This quick and refreshing kiwi and apple smoothie is designed to inspire healthier eating habits while showcasing the premium flavors of EU fruits.

Why Choose European Kiwis and Apples?

European kiwis and apples are renowned for their superior quality, grown under strict EU standards that ensure sustainability and exceptional taste.

Quick Kiwi and Apple Smoothie Recipe

Ingredients:

1 kiwi (peeled and chopped)

1 apple (cored and chopped)

1 cup water or orange juice

Ice cubes (optional)

Instructions:

1.⁠ ⁠Add the kiwi, apple, and water or orange juice to a blender.

2.⁠ ⁠Blend until smooth.

3.⁠ ⁠Add ice cubes if desired and blend again.

4.⁠ ⁠Pour into a glass and enjoy!

This easy-to-make smoothie is a delicious way to experience the benefits of European fruits, offering a natural energy boost and supporting a healthy lifestyle.

Campaign beneficiaries: The Agricultural Cooperative of Neapoli Agrinio “AS NEAPOLIS” and the Association of Polish Fruit and Vegetables Distributors “FRUIT UNION”.

For more information about the “Garden of Europe” campaign and sustainable fruit production in the EU, visit www.appleandkiwi.eu.

About the European Union: The EU is a unique economic and political union between 27 European countries. The EU is committed to sustainable development and its agricultural policies aim to ensure food security, environmental sustainability, and rural development.

Co-Funded by the European Union. Views and opinions expressed are however those of the author(s) only and do not necessarily reflect those of the European Union or the European Research Executive Agency (REA). Neither the European Union nor the granting authority can be held responsible for them.

THE EUROPEAN UNION SUPPORTS CAMPAIGNS THAT PROMOTE HIGH QUALITY AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTS

