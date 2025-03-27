Immortal Rising 2 Token Generation Event (TGE) Officially Begins

Immortal Rising 2 Officially Kicks Off $IMT Token Generation Event (TGE) with Airdrop and Staking Opportunities Unlocking the Next Phase of Web3 Gaming

Singapore, Singapore , March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Planetarium Labs, in collaboration with Busy Beans Studio, has officially launched the highly anticipated Token Generation Event (TGE) for Immortal Rising 2 (IR2). The event marks a major milestone for the blockchain-powered RPG, bringing $IMT, the ecosystem’s native token, into circulation. With the TGE now live, players and investors can claim, stake, and trade $IMT, unlocking deeper engagement within the Immortal Rising 2 universe.



As part of the launch, eligible players can now claim their $IMT tokens through the airdrop portal. The eligibility criteria include participants from ORB missions, referrals, and Play-to-Airdrop (P2A) launchpool seasons. The airdrop registration period runs from March 27, 8 AM UTC, to April 25, 8 AM UTC, with multiple vesting options available:

Immediate Claim: 50% of the airdrop is available instantly upon registration.

50% of the airdrop is available instantly upon registration. 3-Day Vesting: The remaining 50% is released gradually over three days with no additional bonus.

The remaining 50% is released gradually over three days with no additional bonus. 90-Day Vesting: Users who opt for a 90-day vesting schedule receive an additional 100% bonus, effectively doubling their remaining allocation.

In conjunction with the TGE, $IMT staking has also launched, offering players opportunities to earn additional rewards. Beyond staking, $IMT will play a crucial role in the game’s evolving ecosystem, enabling token holders to upgrade NFTs, enhance in-game assets, participate in governance, and trade on top cryptocurrency exchanges. As $IMT is being listed on multiple trading platforms, users can find particular exchanges and listing details via the airdrop claim page and social media accounts. They can learn more about how to claim the $IMT airdrop and staking in the official blog.



“$IMT is more than just a token—it’s a gateway to an expanding, player-driven ecosystem,” said JC Kim, the Founder and CEO at Planetarium Labs. “With the TGE now live, we’re taking a significant step toward realizing our vision of a decentralized, community-first gaming experience.”

For the latest updates on the Immortal Rising 2 TGE, airdrop, and staking, visit the official website and follow Immortal Rising 2’s X and Discord.

About Planetarium Labs

Planetarium Labs, which raised $32 million in a Series A funding round led by Animoca Brands, is a community-driven Web3 gaming company that builds immersive and moddable gaming experiences for users around the world. With decades of collective experience in gaming and blockchain technologies, and with industry-leading visionaries and partners, Planetarium Labs is building the protocols and experiences that take Web3 gaming to the next level.

