The Garden of Europe Campaign Drives Sustainable Growth

JERUSALEM, ISRAEL, March 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The "Garden of Europe" campaign, co-funded by the European Union, highlights the vital role European kiwis and apples play in fostering economic growth and supporting local farming communities. By opening up international markets, the campaign provides farmers with opportunities to expand their reach.

This initiative also promotes the adoption of sustainable agricultural practices. Farmers follow strict EU standards, which encourage environmentally friendly farming methods, reduce resource consumption, and safeguard biodiversity. These practices not only protect the planet but also enhance the quality of the produce, ensuring it meets the highest global standards.

The campaign extends its impact beyond economic benefits by creating jobs in rural communities and encouraging the development of modern farming techniques. These advancements help farming families thrive while maintaining the traditions of European agriculture.

The "Garden of Europe" initiative demonstrates how international collaboration and commitment lead to sustainability that can empower farmer and rural economies.

Campaign beneficiaries: The Agricultural Cooperative of Neapoli Agrinio “AS NEAPOLIS” and the Association of Polish Fruit and Vegetables Distributors “FRUIT UNION.”

For more information about the "Garden of Europe" campaign visit www.appleandkiwi.eu.

The EU is a unique economic and political union between 27 European countries. It is committed to sustainable development and its agricultural policies aim to ensure food security, environmental sustainability, and rural development.

