Senate Bill 523 Printer's Number 492

PENNSYLVANIA, March 26 - PRINTER'S NO. 492

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

523

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY FARRY, SCHWANK, TARTAGLIONE, PENNYCUICK,

SANTARSIERO, FONTANA, KANE, SAVAL, ROBINSON AND STEFANO,

MARCH 26, 2025

REFERRED TO VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS,

MARCH 26, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Title 35 (Health and Safety) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in miscellaneous provisions relating

to emergency management services, providing for health

screenings for firefighters and EMS providers.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Title 35 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:

§ 7715. Health screenings for firefighters and EMS providers.

(a) Cancer and cardiovascular health screening exams.--A

firefighter or EMS provider employed as a full-time paid

employee of a fire department or a political subdivision shall

have a cancer and cardiovascular health screening exam conducted

by a physician no less than once every three years during the

course of the firefighter's or EMS provider's employment. Where

applicable, a health screening under this section shall include,

at a minimum:

(1) Screenings for the following cancers and

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18