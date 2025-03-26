Senate Bill 523 Printer's Number 492
PENNSYLVANIA, March 26 - PRINTER'S NO. 492
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
523
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY FARRY, SCHWANK, TARTAGLIONE, PENNYCUICK,
SANTARSIERO, FONTANA, KANE, SAVAL, ROBINSON AND STEFANO,
MARCH 26, 2025
REFERRED TO VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS,
MARCH 26, 2025
AN ACT
Amending Title 35 (Health and Safety) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in miscellaneous provisions relating
to emergency management services, providing for health
screenings for firefighters and EMS providers.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Title 35 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:
§ 7715. Health screenings for firefighters and EMS providers.
(a) Cancer and cardiovascular health screening exams.--A
firefighter or EMS provider employed as a full-time paid
employee of a fire department or a political subdivision shall
have a cancer and cardiovascular health screening exam conducted
by a physician no less than once every three years during the
course of the firefighter's or EMS provider's employment. Where
applicable, a health screening under this section shall include,
at a minimum:
(1) Screenings for the following cancers and
