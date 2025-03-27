PHILIPPINES, March 27 - Press Release

March 27, 2025 RPVARA expected to fast-track major infrastructure projects --Gatchalian Senator Win Gatchalian said the Real Property Valuation and Assessment Reform Act (RPVARA), which establishes uniform valuation standards for real estate, is expected to expedite the development of infrastructure projects necessary to underpin economic growth. "Because RPVARA facilitates a standard valuation of real estate property, it would now be much easier to resolve right-of-way issues which are usually the main cause of delay in the progress of infrastructure projects," said Gatchalian, noting that major infrastructure projects usually require land use, land acquisition for the project site, or right-of-way acquisition. Gatchalian is the main author and sponsor of Republic Act 12001, or RPVARA which was enacted in June last year. The senator explained that RPVARA mandates the use of the schedule of market values (SMV) as the only basis for determining the valuation of the government's real properties, which essentially simplified the process of resolving right-of-way concerns. Prior to the enactment of RPVARA, the valuation of real properties was made on the basis of either the current market values from recent sales of property in the vicinity, the schedule of zonal values as determined by the Bureau of Internal Revenue, or the SMV. Further, RPVARA centralized the government's property valuation system under the Bureau of Local Government Finance (BLGF), providing for the development of property valuation standards based on international valuation standards. "Wala nang dahilan pa para maantala ang mga pangunahing proyekto sa imprastraktura na kailangan para mapalago ang ekonomiya at mapabuti ang kalidad ng buhay ng ating mga kababayan," he added. Inaasahang mapapabilis ng RPVARA ang mga pangunahing proyekto sa imprastraktura --Gatchalian Sinabi ni Senador Win Gatchalian na ang Real Property Valuation and Assessment Reform Act (RPVARA), na nagtatatag ng 'uniform valuation standards' para sa real estate, ay inaasahang magpapabilis sa pagbuo ng mga proyektong pang-imprastraktura na kinakailangan upang mas lalong mapalago ang ekonomiya. "Dahil pinapadali ng RPVARA ang isang standard valuation ng real estate property, mas madali na ngayong lutasin ang mga isyu sa right-of-way na kadalasang pangunahing dahilan ng pagkaantala sa pag-usad ng mga proyektong pang-imprastraktura," sabi ni Gatchalian, na idinagdag na ang mga pangunahing proyekto sa imprastraktura ay karaniwang nangangailangan ng paggamit ng lupa, land acquisition para sa project site, o right-of-way acquisition. Si Gatchalian ang pangunahing may-akda at sponsor ng Republic Act 12001, o RPVARA na naisabatas noong Hunyo noong nakaraang taon. Ipinaliwanag ng senador na ang RPVARA ay nagmamandato sa paggamit ng 'schedule of market values' (SMV) bilang tanging batayan para sa pagtukoy ng valuation ng mga tunay na ari-arian ng gobyerno, at nagpasimple nang husto sa proseso ng pagresolba sa mga isyu ng right-of-way. Ang SMV o schedule ng mga halaga ng merkado ay isang listahan o talaan ng mga kasalukuyang halaga ng mga ari-arian o lupa na ginagamit bilang basehan ng gobyerno sa pagkolekta ng mga buwis o iba pang bayarin. Bago ang pagsasabatas ng RPVARA, ang valuation ng real properties ay ginagawa batay sa kasalukuyang halaga sa merkado mula sa mga benta ng ari-arian, schedule ng zonal value na tinutukoy ng Bureau of Internal Revenue, o ng SMV. Bukod pa rito, ginawang centralized ng RPVARA ang sistema ng pagtataya ng ari-arian ng gobyerno sa ilalim ng Bureau of Local Government Finance (BLGF), na nagbigay daan para sa pagbuo ng mga pamantayan sa pagtataya ng ari-arian batay sa international standards. "Wala nang dahilan para maantala ang mga pangunahing proyekto sa imprastraktura na kailangan para mapalago ang ekonomiya at mapabuti ang kalidad ng buhay ng ating mga kababayan," dagdag niya.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.