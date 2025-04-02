New “Continuous QA” Process Shifts the Software Industry’s Focus to Quality

The innovative process offers a scalable, cost-effective model for modern software testing

Continuous QA is not just another tool—it's a foundational shift that emphasizes quality as an equal partner to speed in modern development.” — Tony Rehmer

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an industry that has seen rapid evolution in software development methodologies, a new approach is emerging to close a long-standing gap in quality assurance. “Continuous QA” (CQA), a process developed by Nebo Consultants and already adopted by organizations like Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals , offers a transformative shift in how software testing is managed and maintained.While Agile and continuous deployment practices have redefined how quickly software can be built and delivered, quality assurance has often lagged behind. Continuous QA introduces a dedicated regression team to own and maintain all testing assets—including test case creation, automation coverage, and manual testing—ensuring product quality without sacrificing speed to market.“Software development has seen countless process improvements over the years, but software QA has remained relatively unchanged,” said Mark Farr, CEO of Nebo Consultants and co-author of the Continuous QA framework.“Continuous QA is not just another tool—it's a foundational shift that emphasizes quality as an equal partner to speed in modern development,” said Tony Rehmer, SVP of Information Technology at Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and co-author of the Continuous QA framework.At its core, Continuous QA enables Agile and Scrum teams to stay focused on delivering new features, while a separately resourced regression team maintains a robust and scalable test suite. These test assets are built into the organization’s CI/CD pipeline, ensuring that both new features and legacy systems are thoroughly tested throughout the development cycle.Test cases—often the most neglected aspect of QA—are prioritized and treated as the product’s source of truth. They are written in consistent, automatable formats such as Gherkin and are continually updated alongside changes to the software. With this structure in place, regression testing becomes a proactive and ongoing process, rather than an afterthought.Organizations implementing CQA have reported significant benefits, including elevated quality across releases; improved collaboration between QA, development and product teams; and reduced time in onboard new staff. Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, which manages QA across more than 30 applications, was one of the first to adopt the model.“We knew we had a persistent problem that more people alone couldn’t fix,” said Rehmer. “By dedicating resources to regression testing and automation, we’ve improved our ability to deliver a stable product—even with complex legacy systems.”Continuous QA can be implemented with minimal initial investment. Many organizations start with a single dedicated resource or partner with QA-focused firms like Nebo Consultants to lead the transition. Clear KPIs—such as test cases created, automations written, and manual tests executed—help track progress and reinforce accountability.As modern development cycles demand ever-faster delivery, Continuous QA offers a timely and strategic response to an often-overlooked challenge. By treating quality as an ongoing priority rather than a last-minute check, this model provides organizations with greater confidence, stability, and customer trust.For more information or to access the Continuous QA Quick Start Guide, visit www.nebocon.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.