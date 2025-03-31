The Inaugural International Confidence Month

A global movement using neuroscience to equip people with tools that biohack confidence, resilience, and self-belief.

We’re not just repeating mantras during International Confidence Month, we’re using science to rewire our brains for confidence. #ICM2025” — Karen Donaldson

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, March 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Confidence in Uncertain Times: The First-Ever International Confidence Month Launches This April.

Presented by The Global Confidence Academy

This April marks the launch of the first-ever International Confidence Month, a global initiative focused on helping individuals strengthen their confidence, resilience, and self-belief.

In a time marked by rising uncertainty, mental health challenges, and widespread self-doubt, this movement positions confidence not as a luxury, but as a critical skill for personal and professional well-being. “Every day, millions silently battle self-doubt, low self-esteem, imposter syndrome, and feelings of not being enough,” says Karen Donaldson, certified confidence and peak performance coach, communication expert, founder of International Confidence Month, and CEO of The Global Confidence Academy. She emphasizes that although these internal struggles are often invisible, they have a tangible impact on mental health, career advancement, and relationships.

Research indicates that low self-worth is one of the strongest predictors of depression and anxiety. With economic and global instability on the rise, many individuals are beginning to question their value, avoid taking risks, and withdraw from meaningful opportunities.

International Confidence Month aims to challenge these patterns and shift the conversation. The initiative is grounded in the belief that confidence is a skill, one that can be developed by anyone, at any stage of life. Contrary to popular belief, confidence is not an inborn trait but a learned behavior and mindset that can be cultivated through consistent practice.

Powered by The Global Confidence Academy, International Confidence Month offers access to neuroscience-backed tools, mindset strategies, and daily practices that support real-time, practical confidence-building. The goal is to strengthen one’s self-worth and equip individuals, teams, and leaders with the tools to manage self-doubt and take meaningful action, even in the face of uncertainty.

Participation in International Confidence Month is free, open and accessible to all, for both individuals and organizations.

The month-long global movement is not only an invitation for reflection but also a call to action. According to Donaldson, the tools and mindset shifts made available during International Confidence Month are designed to support lasting change and self-leadership.

“Confidence isn’t just about how you show up,” she explains. “It’s about how you choose to live, how you choose to lead, and how you choose to create impact.”

Though this is the inaugural year of International Confidence Month, it's long overdue and its message resonates widely. The month long initiative seeks to reach individuals across industries, backgrounds, life stages and across the globe.

Its mission is clear: to help people challenge outdated beliefs about confidence and embrace their capacity to grow it; one choice, one thought, and one action at a time.

For more information visit:

https://internationalconfidencemonth.com/

