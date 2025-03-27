Social Development hosts bi-centenial Africa Children’s Summit, 10 to 12 Apr

The South African government led by the Department of Social Development (DSD) in partnership with the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund will host the Bi-Annual Africa Children's Summit from 4–7 April 2025 in Roedean Senior School and St John’s College Parktown, Johannesburg, South Africa.

The Africa Children’s Summit 2025 (ACS 2025) is a landmark gathering aimed at championing child participation in shaping the future of the children of the continent. It will bring together 1300 children from all five African regions to discuss critical challenges impacting the well-being of Africa’s children, review progress on recommendations from the inaugural summit, and propose actionable solutions for the future.

Three hundred children will be hosted physically at the Roedean Senior School and St John's College in Johannesburg while 1000 children will join the summit virtually. The Johannesburg Summit builds on the inaugural summit, held in Nairobi, Kenya, from 10–12 April 2023, which brought together over 300 children from across Africa.

With the theme: "Seen, Heard, Engaged," this child-led conference marks a significant step in ensuring African children’s voices are amplified in policy-making and decision-making processes. The theme affirms a thread of continuance between the Nairobi Summit and this summit emphasising the importance of placing children at the centre of matters that affect them. This platform will continue to champion meaningful child participation, building on frameworks such as the African Union’s Agenda 2040 and the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child. It also underscores the critical importance of addressing gender-based violence (GBV), fostering intergenerational collaboration, and ensuring inclusive participation for children with disabilities and those from marginalised communities.

The summit aims to empower children to advocate for their rights, lead discussions on their lives, and shape policy recommendations for governments, civil society organisations, and international bodies. Through its focus on child-led advocacy and authentic intergenerational dialogue, ACS 2025 promises to be a transformative platform that contributes to building an equitable and inclusive Africa where children are “seen, heard, and engaged”. ACS 2025 will offer South Africa, and Africa, an opportunity to reflect on the strides made to protect its children.

Since 1994, when South Africa attained its freedom, the country has made significant strides in the protection and promotion of the rights of children, including the promulgation of the Children’s Act and the Child Justice Act, the ratification of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child and the African Charter on Rights and Welfare of the Child.

The summit will be live on www.dsdtv.org.za

Only bona fide media practitioners may apply for media accreditation.

All fields in the media accreditation form must be completed. Incomplete forms will not be accepted. The accreditation form is available here: https://mrs.gcis.gov.za/

The deadline for media accreditation is 28 March 2025 at 14:00. The deadline will not be extended, and late applications will not be accepted.

Enquiries:

GCIS: Mpho Phatudi

Cell: +27 79 605 2659

Email: mphop@gcis.gov.za

DSD: Bathembu Futshane

Cell: +27 71 162 1154

E-mail: BathembuF@dsd.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates