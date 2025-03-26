Scalise: Budget Bill Will Accelerate Trump’s Pro-Growth Agenda

Today, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) appeared on Fox Business Network's Kudlow to discuss the impact of House Republicans’ one big, beautiful budget bill. Leader Scalise emphasized the need to continue the Trump tax cuts and explained how this bill would unleash American energy, lower costs, and fuel economic growth. Leader Scalise also highlighted the Ways and Means Committee’s work on ensuring President Trump’s pro-growth agenda is executed in this budget reconciliation process.

“[The Senate has come around], Larry, and you and I have talked about this many times, why it's so important to have one bill. President Trump has been all in on the idea of one big, beautiful bill. [I] was just in the Oval Office talking with him about this on Monday, and he is really pushing as well. That's why I think you're seeing the Senate moving even faster now. We've got to get this bill moved through as quickly as possible to get those big bounces in the economy that Kevin Hassett was talking about. When you think about the economic growth that comes along with a, number one, not just a lower and simplified tax code, but the certainty that you get. Because right now there is a lot of uncertainty that's holding back a lot of trillions, I've heard, of investment that could be coming into the economy that's not right now until we get this done. Let's get it done soon and then get the big bounce that comes with it for the American workers and the economy.”

On the need to extend the Trump tax cuts:

“Yeah, and the good news on that, Larry, on both fronts, the answer is yes. And the two are tied together because I think some people initially were worried that if you go to current policy baseline, it would be used to avoid cuts. We cannot avoid cuts. You know, with the deficit, with the debt, we have got to start getting control over spending. And President Trump's got that as a top priority, too. So making sure that we get the savings as well as going to current policy as baseline allows you to go to permanency instead of ten-year renewal, and then you get an even bigger bounce. Ten-year renewal would be great. A permanent tax code would be even better. So we want the Senate to add that in. They're the side that's really got to address that. Their parliamentarian is the one who makes those decisions. It's a Senate issue, really not a House issue. Let's get it added in. Still do the real savings so that we get that economic bounce and a lower deficit at the same time. All that's being worked on together. I think when you see this bill come back and then we start the reconciliation process, it's going to be full steam ahead.

“Yes, [I think the Senate can get to the $1.5 trillion budget savings that are implicit in the House budget]. Look, we went back and forth on this a lot. It took us probably a month of intense meetings with every element of our conference. We've got ultra-fiscal hawks. We've got people in swing, moderate districts that had very different views on this. We got everybody in a room, and that's where we settled on $1.5 trillion. The Senate is going to find out the same thing.”

On Republicans working toward one big, beautiful bill:

“President Trump has been consistently pushing for that one big, beautiful bill. I think now that he's being more vocal about it and pushing the Senate, I think he wanted to get the government funding issue taken off the table. We did that with the CR that we passed through the House, and Chuck Schumer had to swallow. The left's going livid over that, but that removed a big obstacle. Now, President Trump's got his exclusive focus on getting reconciliation done in one big, beautiful bill so that we can get that economic bounce for the hard working families, no tax on tips, all the things he talked about during the campaign, plus energy security, Larry, border security, the other things that go with it.”

On the Ways and Means Committee’s work on maximizing impact of the budget bill:

“Let me nail it down for you, Larry. You absolutely can do it in that one big, beautiful bill. Renewing existing tax policy is the first thing you do. But then [Chairman] Jason Smith and the Ways and Means Committee have also been meeting on the additional items. We've sat down with President Trump to go over things like no tax on tips. There's other things we're looking at, too. More pro-growth policies. All of that will be looked at. Now, ultimately, Ways and Means has to make all the numbers add up, and that's when they can put it all together. Both renewal and new policy can be in that same bill coming out of the Ways and Means Committee. Then we'll put it all together with the energy policies and the border policies. The debt ceiling will be handled for two years, so President Trump won’t have to worry about that. The deficit reduction components, all that will be in that one big, beautiful bill. We'll put it all together, bring it, hopefully by the summer, pass that, and get it to the President's desk.”

