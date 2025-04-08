AI-Powered Drive Failure Prediction Now for Windows with DA SmartQuest

DA SmartQuest DA SmartQuest User Interface 2025 DA SmartQuest AI Radar Chart

ULINK Technology officially releases DA SmartQuest, a PC application that introduces the DA Drive Analyzer drive failure prediction service to everyday PC users

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ULINK Technology , a global leader in computer storage testing solutions, is excited to announce the official release of DA SmartQuest , an advanced AI-powered drive failure prediction software for Windows PC users. DA SmartQuest empowers users with daily insights into their storage device health, helping to prevent data loss through early failure detection.Key Features of DA SmartQuest· AI-Based Failure Predictions: Detect potential drive failures early using ULINK’s advanced AI algorithms.· Standalone and Cloud Modes: Users can choose to run DA SmartQuest in "standalone mode" for local AI-based drive failure predictions without an internet connection or in "cloud mode" for full-featured online monitoring.· Seamless Integration with DA Drive Analyzer : Enhance drive health tracking by pairing DA SmartQuest with DA Drive Analyzer’s online dashboard, DA Portal, for centralized cloud-based monitoring and detailed analytics.· Privacy-Focused Options: Users with strict data security requirements can keep all drive health data local while still benefiting from AI-based insights.In addition to bringing AI-based drive health monitoring to a broader audience, DA SmartQuest includes significant enhancements compared to the beta version:• AI Prediction Status and Seven-Day Trend• AI Radar Chart• Alerts for the Last Seven Days• Alert Summaries• Power On Hours• SSD Endurance Used• Temperature and Seven-Day TrendRevolutionizing Drive Health Monitoring with AIDA SmartQuest represents a major advancement in ULINK Technology's mission to provide cutting-edge solutions for drive health management. By leveraging AI-driven analytics, DA SmartQuest delivers predictive failure alerts, enabling users to take proactive measures before their drives fail."We are proud to officially launch DA SmartQuest for Windows PC users," said Joseph Chen, CEO of ULINK Technology. "Our commitment to innovation and data security continues to drive our development efforts, and DA SmartQuest ensures that more users can monitor their drive health effectively with AI-driven insights."About ULINK TechnologyULINK Technology has been at the forefront of computer storage testing and analysis since its founding. DA Drive Analyzer, launched in 2021, provides comprehensive drive health monitoring and failure prediction services using AI-powered analytics and threshold-based algorithms. With DA SmartQuest, ULINK continues to push the boundaries of AI-driven drive monitoring, ensuring users have the tools they need to protect their valuable data.

DA SmartQuest: AI-Powered Drive Failure Prediction to Prevent Data Loss

