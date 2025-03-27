NEW YORK, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crushon.AI stands out as the top Chai AI Website alternative, now offering free access and a greatly improved web experience!

Amidst the ongoing interest in AI friend websites, users are actively looking for browser-accessible options. Following the initial search terms — “Chai AI Website,” “Chai AI Free,” and “NSFW Chai AI” — one has picked up significant traction: Crushon.AI. Unlike app-based platforms, Crushon.AI is a fully browser-based experience with zero installations or downloads necessary. Users can enjoy full, rich AI chat — SFW and NSFW engagement — right in their web browser, with just a few clicks.

Why Are People Opting for Crushon AI as Their Preferred "Chai AI Website" Substitute?

Most shoppers who have searched online for a similar Chai AI experience have discovered that Crushon provides even greater flexibility and freedom. Here's why:

No downloads required — works right away in any browser

— works right away in any browser Open-source for use , with optional upgrades for additional advanced features

, with optional upgrades for additional advanced features NSFW content is supported , with optional toggle filters for personal preference

, with optional toggle filters for personal preference Multiple dozens of different AI models — and not just a single personality engine

— and not just a single personality engine Create or find original characters developed by the community

Cross-device experience — chat from desktop, tablet, or mobile • No compulsory log in — simply click and chat away

For the users who sought out a Chai AI Website with the hopes of web-based AI chat, Crushon delivers — and then some.

An Emerging Trend Towards Web-Based NSFW AI Chat

As people's interest persists for free Chai AI experiences and NSFW Chai AI alternatives, sites like Crushon are reinventing the model of an AI companion platform — a combination of creativity, freedom, and accessibility.

Try Crushon today at Crushon.AI. No app. No limits. Just talk.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e3da0830-1783-4e8d-a1b4-a55b2985445d

Amy at business@crushon.ai

