West Covina Unified Schools Recognized as 2025 California Distinguished Schools

WEST COVINA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- West Covina Unified School District (WCUSD) is proud to share that Orangewood Elementary School and Merced Elementary School have been named among the 336 California elementary schools recognized as 2025 California Distinguished Schools by State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond. This prestigious recognition celebrates schools that have demonstrated exceptional student performance or made significant strides in closing the achievement gap.The California Distinguished Schools Program, established in 1985, remains one of the state’s highest honors. It acknowledges schools, educators, and support staff for their innovation, talent, and commitment to student success. As reported in the California School Dashboard, schools are selected based on rigorous criteria, including academic excellence, student engagement, and positive school climate.“We are incredibly proud to have schools in our district recognized at the state level for their outstanding work,” said Board of Education President Joe Magallanes. “This distinction reflects the unwavering dedication of our educators and staff, and the remarkable achievements of our students.”To qualify for this honor, schools must meet high standards in English Language Arts (ELA) and math performance and show strong results in student attendance, low suspension rates, and engagement. Schools recognized for Closing the Achievement Gap have also demonstrated significant growth among student groups that have historically faced challenges in achievement.“This award represents the deep commitment of our school communities to equity, excellence, and student-centered learning,” said Superintendent Dr. Emy Flores . “Our focus on inclusive practices, academic rigor, and nurturing school environments continues to drive the success of our students.”The California Department of Education evaluates schools using multiple measures from the 2024 California School Dashboard, including assessment participation rates, academic growth, and school climate indicators. Schools must also demonstrate at least 95 percent participation in state assessments to qualify.“This recognition reinforces our schools' incredible work to support every learner,” added Assistant Superintendent Denise Knutsen. “We are so proud of our students and staff for their tireless efforts and continued pursuit of excellence.”Awardees for this prestigious award will be celebrated at a special ceremony at the Disneyland Hotel in Anaheim on May 30, 2025.About West Covina Unified School District: WCUSD is committed to academic excellence, innovation, and equity. The district offers various programs, including STEM education, dual-language immersion, visual and performing arts, and career technical pathways, preparing students for college, careers, and beyond. Through dedicated educators and a supportive community, WCUSD continues to empower students to thrive and lead purposefully.

