UPDATE - 03/26/2025

The GBI has arrested and charged Ronald Dykes, age 21, of Hazlehurst, GA, with Voluntary Manslaughter in connection to the death of Gary Ryals.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Brunswick Judicial Circuit for prosecution.

ORIGINAL RELEASE:

Hazlehurst, GA (March 14, 2025) – At the request of the Hazlehurst Police Department, GBI agents are investigating the death of Gary Ryals, age 19, of Hazlehurst, GA.

On Monday, March 10, 2025, the Hazlehurst Police Department responded to the Circle K, at 100 E. Jarman Street in Hazlehurst, GA, to reports of a shooting. Officers arrived and found Ryals with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Hazlehurst Police Department at (912) 375-6688 or the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Douglas at (912) 389-4103. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.