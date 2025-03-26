"Golden Hour" Art Book Showcases 100+ Original Illustrations of Los Angeles Landmarks by UK Artist George Townley

Townley's visual love letter to LA is now available on Kickstarter

I've always been drawn to California and its culture through films and television, but visiting these locations in person was a whole new experience. It changed my style for the better.” — George Townley

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- UK illustrator George Townley has launched a Kickstarter campaign for "Golden Hour," a 220-page coffee table art book featuring over 100 original illustrations celebrating Los Angeles architecture and landmarks."My love of Los Angeles architecture stems from studying abroad in California during my second year of university," says Townley. "I've always been drawn to California and its culture through films and television, but visiting these locations in person was a whole new experience. It changed my style for the better."Published by Paragon Books, the hardcover book measures 8.5" x 11” and includes unique author notes and background information on notable locations throughout the city. Townley's distinctive style blends retro-inspired clean lines and vibrant colours, capturing the spirit of LA's mid-century modern architecture, classic cars, and palm tree-lined streets.His illustrations highlight architectural gems such as the iconic Stahl House, the Griffith Observatory, the Cinerama Dome, and Frank Lloyd Wright's Hollyhock House. Inspired by artists like Hiroshi Nagai and classic Hollywood films, Townley's work confidently places architecture front and centre, evoking a sense of nostalgia and escape.The Kickstarter campaign surpassed its initial $5,000 goal within just 30 minutes of launching. Backers can secure a discounted Golden Hour hardcover for $40—saving 10% off the RRP—with delivery to the US only. Other rewards include canvas tote bags, postcard sets, and signed copies featuring an exclusive Kickstarter-only dust jacket.ABOUT GEORGE TOWNLEYGeorge Townley is an illustrator and designer based in London with a passion for capturing architecture and the spirit of Los Angeles. Through years of research and multiple visits to document the city's landmarks, he has developed a distinctive style that resonates with art collectors and Los Angeles enthusiasts worldwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.