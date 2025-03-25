How VA is taking action to prevent Veteran suicide – Part Two

In our previous VA News article, I talked about the first two of seven strategies VA is taking to support Veterans at risk for suicide. In today’s article, you’ll learn about the next five.

Expanding crisis intervention services

VA offers many crisis prevention and intervention services, including the Veterans Crisis Line. We’re constantly working to enhance and refine these services to effectively provide Veterans with the resources they need.

One of our most recent projects, Caring Letters, works to support Veterans after they contact the Veterans Crisis Line. Over the course of a year, the program mails eight letters demonstrating ongoing support and reducing risks associated with isolation and lack of care. Recipients of the letters have reported feeling appreciated, cared for, supported, connected, encouraged, validated, heard and seen.

VA also supports Veterans outside VA programs and facilities. The COMPACT Act allows eligible Veterans in acute suicide crisis to go to any VA or non-VA health care facility for no-cost emergency health care. This may include inpatient or crisis residential care for up to 30 days and outpatient care for up to 90 days. Veterans don’t need to be enrolled in the VA system to use this benefit.

Tailoring prevention and intervention services

Through innovative projects and partnerships, VA provides suicide prevention resources in various settings, including firearms retailers and faith-based organizations.

Initiatives like Mission Daybreak create suicide prevention strategies that potentially benefit Veterans, like training enhancements, wellness checks and mental health tools. Programs from groups like ReflexAI and NeuroFlow reach Veterans across VAMCs, while Cabana and Televeda focus on specific communities, such as National Guard members and American Indian Veterans, respectively.

Advancing suicide prevention into non-clinical supports

In an attempt to reach all Veterans, not just those enrolled in VA, we’re expanding programs and initiatives into non-clinical areas, like financial, occupational, legal and social support services.

For example, the Staff Sergeant Parker Gordon Fox Suicide Prevention Grant Program (SSG Fox SPGP) awards grants to community organizations providing or coordinating suicide prevention services. Since its launch in 2022, the program has awarded $157.5 million to 95 organizations across 43 states, U.S. territories and tribal lands. Early results show 80% of participants have improved in key areas, with 33% of participants new to VA services.

Enhancing mental health care access across the full continuum of care

We’re committed to increasing access to comprehensive mental health services across all stages of care.

The Suicide Prevention 2.0 Clinical Telehealth Program has received over 23,000 referrals and provided over 12,000 intake assessments since its launch. So far, we’ve seen significant reductions in suicidal ideation and depressive symptoms among participants. Efforts like REACH VET allow us to study data to proactively identify Veterans with increased risk for suicide, ensuring timely and appropriate care.

Integrating suicide prevention within medical settings

Incorporating suicide prevention strategies into medical environments ensures Veterans have access to critical support and enhances early identification and intervention for Veterans at risk.

The Clinical Interventions Program’s Risk Identification (Risk ID) focuses on making sure suicide risk assessment is included in routine medical care and has administered over 10 million suicide risk screenings since 2021. Safety planning for at-risk Veterans discharged from emergency care is a priority, with 92% of patients receiving safety plans before discharge.

How VA is taking action to prevent Veteran suicide in 2025

By combining data and community-based resources, we can identify, connect and support at-risk Veterans. If we can reach Veterans where they are with the resources they need, we can save more lives.