Kyrgyzstan is Developing Its Own Crypto Hub: A7A5 Stablecoin Listed on the Regulated Exchange Meer Exchange

BISHKEK, KYRGYZSTAN, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kyrgyzstan continues to solidify its position as a regional crypto hub. The country is advancing its digital asset regulation, testing legal frameworks, and launching licensed platforms. One of the key steps in this direction is the launch of A7A5 - a stablecoin pegged to the Russian ruble within the cryptocurrency ecosystem. The token was issued by the Kyrgyz company Old Vector, in full compliance with local regulatory requirements and with the support of the Kyrgyz government.

One of the world's leading crypto hubs

As part of the strategic course set by the country's president, Kyrgyzstan has adopted a comprehensive package of laws regulating the cryptocurrency market. For the first time, the country has introduced full legislation on digital assets, covering all major aspects of the industry - from exchanges to token issuers. This has created a new institutional infrastructure that did not previously exist in the market.

Among the unique innovations is the mechanism for registering token issuances under official state supervision. Regulators ensure that token emissions comply with regulatory requirements, have fiat backing, undergo regular audits, and meet obligations to token holders. In essence, Kyrgyzstan provides one of the most transparent and secure tokenization models in the world.

The first issuance of A7A5 (mint) was carried out in complete accordance with the new national legislation - under the control of regulatory authorities and directed to an officially registered, regulated broker.

The A7A5 token is now available for trading on the regulated exchange Meer Exchange and is expected to be listed on decentralized platforms in the future. Its fiat backing is stored in bank accounts, and its volume is audited by an independent firm on a quarterly basis. The key advantage of A7A5 is the opportunity to earn up to 20% annually, driven by its link to the refinancing rate of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation and additional income strategies in DeFi.

For those seeking an alternative

The digital asset market is moving toward the integration of traditional finance with decentralized technologies. The emergence of stablecoins has enabled users to:

Transition from volatile crypto assets to stable currencies without leaving the blockchain ecosystem.

Trade freely against the dollar - the world's primary reserve currency.

Participate in DeFi protocols, with the potential to earn quasi-fixed income - returns close to fixed.

However, despite the overall growth of the segment, stablecoins denominated in other currencies are still in their early stages.

Currency diversity? Not yet

Although the segment has seen significant capitalization, stablecoins other than the dollar still have very limited trading volumes:

USDT - exceeds $60 billion per day.

USDC - around $6 billion.

Stablecoins in euros (e.g., EURT, agEUR) rarely exceed $5–10 million in daily trading volume.

Stablecoins in yen and yuan are almost non-existent on major exchanges and DeFi protocols.

Stablecoins in emerging market currencies (rubles, reais, rupees, etc.) are virtually absent from the crypto market.

This limits the potential for building robust currency strategies, including FX and carry trades, which are at the core of the global financial market with a daily volume exceeding $7 trillion.

What's preventing carry trade in crypto?

To execute a traditional carry trade strategy in the digital space, several key elements are still missing:

Recently, one of the most popular strategies in the global market was the "dollar-yen" trade: borrowing in JPY at a low interest rate and investing in USD. Today, DeFi does not offer the option to borrow in yen or any other currencies to utilize carry trade opportunities, making this scenario unfeasible.

The reverse strategy - borrowing in dollars within DeFi - is possible, but there is no infrastructure to invest in assets from emerging markets with fixed returns or to hedge currency risk using derivatives.

A7A5: The Solution

The launch of A7A5, followed by its listing on both CEX and DEX, marks the first step in expanding the range of tools available to crypto investors, including:

Participation in income strategies involving assets from emerging markets.

The ability to hedge currency risks using derivative instruments.

Synthetic and direct participation in RWA (Real-World Assets) through digital infrastructure.

A7A5 is designed for investors who are ready to leverage next-generation technologies to achieve higher returns, given the limited alternatives in the world of traditional finance.

The listing on Meer Exchange ensures liquidity, transparency, and institutional access to a new class of digital assets tied to the Russian economy and emerging markets.

