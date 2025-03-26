LA district attorney allows prosecutors to seek death penalty again

Hochman said regardless of what the governor does, as long as the death penalty was allowed under California law, “the district attorney has to do his job and put the death penalty on the table for consideration.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.